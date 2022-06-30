SCSU expecting largest freshman class in years

A big freshman class is on its way to South Carolina State University, compelling the university to shift upperclassmen into supplemental housing this fall.

While confirmations are still taking place, the administration reports that nearly 800 new students already have completed the admissions process for the Fall 2022 semester. That’s double the usual number at this stage in the process. As a result, housing will be at a premium, so students are encouraged to pay the housing application fee as soon as possible.

“This is a good problem to have,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “At this point, we are expecting the largest freshman class the university has seen in a number of years.

“This growth is indicative of the positive momentum building at SC State, where we are doing great things for our students. We are excited that so many students and families want to join the Bulldog experience,” Conyers said.

To accommodate the growth, the university will require upperclassmen, many of whom normally are housed in Hugine Suites on the main campus, to reside on the Chestnut Campus next to the university.

“We encourage all students to make their housing decisions and apply for space now,” Conyers said. “We have secured supplemental housing on and around the Chestnut Street corridor, which provides ready access to the main campus.”

Along with University Village just across from the Chestnut Street entrance to campus, SC State has leased space in nearby Campus Corner and an adjacent complex – collectively referred to as the Chestnut Campus.

Important details:

• Rooms at the Chestnut Campus will be available to students at the same pricing structure as Hugine Suites. All accommodations will be individual rooms with common suite areas.

• The Chestnut Campus will have exterior surveillance cameras, as well as on-site security personnel.

• Students will be encouraged to take advantage of the pedestrian bridge over Chestnut Street to travel to and from campus.

Conyers praised the campus community – faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of SC State -- for helping families see the value in an SC State education.

“Growth doesn’t happen by accident,” the president said. “Everyone involved at SC State has been working diligently to shine a light on our successes, and via the intrepid efforts of our Enrollment Management team, more students will be part of those successes.

“This is a special time to be part of the Bulldog family,” Conyers said.

For more information about SC State housing, visit the Residence Life page on our website at scsu.edu/residence-life or contact Mrs. Phyllis Wade, housing coordinator, at pgwalker@scsu.edu or 803-533-3675.

SC State continues to accept new students. Visit the Admissions page on our website at scsu.edu/admissions for more information or contact Davion Petty, director of admissions, at dpetty@scsu.edu or 803-536-8067. The deadline for undergraduate students to apply for the Fall 2022 Semester is Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

