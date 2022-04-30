SCSU, CREATE offer MA in speech pathology, audiology

The Centers for the Re-education and Advancement of Teachers in Special Education and Related Service Professionals (CREATE) scholarship program and the South Carolina State University Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology are partnering to prepare licensed speech pathologists.

The CREATE scholarship program is underwritten by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) Office of Special Education Services. Scholarship funds pay 100% of standard graduate course tuition, textbook costs and PraxisII® exam fee costs.

To qualify for CREATE scholarship funds for the Master of Arts in Speech Pathology and Audiology (MA-SPA) program, recipients must:

1. Have a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited four-year institution of higher education with a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.0 or higher.

2. Be employed full-time (any position) by a South Carolina local education agency (LEA).

3. Commit to serve as a speech-language pathologist in SC public/charter schools for a least three years following completion of the MA-SPA program and obtaining SCDE licensure.

4. Complete the online CREATE application at http://www.sccreate.org/

5. Apply online to SCSU Speech Pathology at https://csdcas.liaisoncas.com/applicant-ux/#/login

6. Receive a letter of acceptance from the SCSU College of Graduate and Professional Studies and the Department of Speech Pathology and Audiology.

7. Obtain an approved program of study from the CREATE Center director at SCSU.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0