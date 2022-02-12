SCSU chemistry professor finds value in plastic waste

If it’s true that one person’s trash is another’s treasure, Dr. Nasrollah Hamidi has taken it to heart.

Hamidi, a professor in South Carolina State University’s Department of Biological and Physical Sciences, has focused his research on ways to return plastics to their preproduction state, as well as ways to repurpose polymer products for practical commercial applications.

“We generate plastic waste without knowing. As soon as I am done with this, it becomes waste,” Hamidi said, holding up a plastic water bottle. “What are we going to do with this thing once we use it?

“When I see these kind of materials, to me they are not waste anymore. To me, they have a value,” he said.

A native of Iran who earned his doctorate in polymers in Chile before arriving at SC State 22 years ago, Hamidi originally focused his research on developing new plastics. After seeing the interest in recycling, he shifted his emphasis.

With support from SC State 1890 Research & Extension and in concert with graduate students and other scientists, Hamidi’s research has brought potentially game-changing successes with such heavily consumed items as plastic bottles, plastic grocery bags, PVC pipes and polystyrene packaging foam.

The results have been published in such peer-reviewed scientific journals as the Journal of Applied Polymer Science, The Journal of Macromolecular Science and the International Journal of Research in Engineering and Science.

For example, the scientists found that they could extract post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) -- the core material used to make plastic bottles and other containers -- by dissolving the finished product. The same was true of experiments involving polyvinyl chloride, commonly known as PVC, which is widely used in plumbing, electrical cable insulation, flooring and other construction applications.

“We get this material, and we find a solvent for it,” Hamidi said. “We extract from that solution the original materials –- the original resin that the material was built with. The result was very similar to the original material.”

As for polystyrene –- the foam used for food containers, coffee cups and packaging -- Hamidi’s team crushed the product and added the small pieces to concrete. They then measured the strength of the resulting solid blocks and compared it to that of standard concrete.

“We determined that it was good for doing light construction,” he said. “They are not so strong, but they are well-thermo-insulated materials.”

Hamidi and his colleagues also successfully found ways to convert all those plastic bags you carry home from stores.

“We are trying to find out a way to reuse, recycle or upcycle these plastic bags,” he said. “We saw that we can convert them easily to viable material like lubricants.”

The professor said all the research results can be applied to commercial uses once investors see the value.

“It has all the mass commercial value needed,” he said. “We are doing this on the smallest scale, so in commercial use, you have to increase the scale of that and do it.”

That commercial viability is key to the long-term successes of Hamidi’s work. If there is more value in recycling, reusing or upcycling waste, less of that waste will wind up in landfills, oceans, rivers and streams.

Hamidi said only about 10% of consumer plastics used in the U.S. are recycled, and about half of what is collected winds up in China. Because of a glut, the market for recycled materials has slowed, so many cities have limited or stopped recycling altogether.

And in a continuation of his research, Hamidi believes plastic bags might be upcycled for use in methods to extract moisture from the air.

“Water in the atmosphere in the form of moisture is comparable to entire amount of freshwater there is on Earth,” he said. “We want to get that moisture and convert it to freshwater.”

