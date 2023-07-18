Work is underway for South Carolina State University’s new pavilion adjacent to the Student Plaza and Dukes Gymnasium.

Earthmovers began excavating the site for the $550,000 project last week.

The Student Outdoor Pavilion will be a 50-foot by 80-foot concrete pad with a 50-foot by 40-foot structure covering the end closest to the Student Center.

The structure will be lighted and outfitted with Wi-Fi and bleacher seating for students to enjoy outdoor concerts or movies. Basketball goals also will be installed.

The outdoor pavilion also will include amenities made possible by a grant from Home Depot’s Retool Your School social media competition.

Completion is expected sometime in September.

S.C. State will start work this fall on remodeling the nearby Kirkland W. Green Student Center using $4.4 million in state funding followed by another $20 million allocation for additional space.