SCSU awards distinguished emeritus/emerita status to 11 retirees

South Carolina State University recently granted distinguished emeritus or emerita status to 11 former faculty members.
The honor requires a minimum of 15 years of full-time faculty service. Tenured professors and associate professors are eligible to be awarded the title of Distinguished Professor or Distinguished Associate Professor if recommended by department peers and if professional requirements are met to include documented evidence of one or more of the following:
- Outstanding teaching, advising, and mentoring of student.
- Research productivity resulting in substantial benefit to the discipline and University.
- Peer-recognized meaningful body of professional publications.
- Exemplary service contributions to the Department, College, University, and/or at the local, state, national level.
- Professional accomplishments that have resulted in significant awards and/or external recognition.
In a reception April 29, the university conferred the honor to the following:
Distinguished Professor Emeritus/Emerita
- Dr. Mary E. Cheeseboro, English
- · Dr. Stanley Harrold, History
- Dr. William Hine, History
- Dr. Muhammad Mustafa, Economics
- Dr. Ora Spann, Business Administration
- Dr. Leo Twiggs, Art
- Dr. Sarah-Washington Favors, English
- Dr. Gwendolyn D. Wilson, Speech Pathology and Audiology
Distinguished Associate Professor Emeritus/Emerita
- Dr. Gail Joyner-Fleming, Teacher Education
- Dr. Harriett Gregg, Speech Pathology and Audiology
- Dr. Bonita Manson, Family & Consumer Sciences
Emeritus/emerita honorees receive the following:
- Citations recognizing their service to the university.
- Office space provided such space is available.
- Parking privileges.
- Use of the library, computer center, media center and university center facilities.
- Free admission to SC State sporting events.
- The same bookstore discounts as those accorded to active faculty.
- Invitations to faculty social activities.
- Listings as Professor Emeritus/ Emerita or Distinguished Emeritus/Emerita in all appropriate SC State publications.