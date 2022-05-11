SCSU alum named acting director of Student Success, Retention

South Carolina State University alumnus Tyron L. Clinton has been named acting director of the university’s Student Success and Retention Programs.

Clinton is responsible for overseeing the development and execution of academic success strategies and initiatives that contribute to student success, degree completion, and career/graduate school placement.

In collaboration with faculty and key student support services departments, he employs comprehensive intervention services to enhance retention and graduation rates.

With more than 20 years of experience working with students, Clinton said his passion is mentoring youth and ensuring that all students have a chance to receive college education.

Prior to his current role, he served as the associate director of TRiO Programs at SC State, where he worked directly with students, school counselors, and administrators to provide assistance and preparation for post-secondary education. He also was responsible for coordinating the planning and development of social and cultural activities for high school students and establishing appropriate academic and personal goals through intrusive academic advising. Other responsibilities included counseling, study skills workshops, financial aid and scholarships assistance, career development, and providing financial literature.

Clinton also has served as the program manager for SC State’s Talent Search. He identified and assisted students in grades 6-12 from underrepresented backgrounds with graduation from high school to postsecondary education.

Additionally, he has served as coordinator for SC State’s GEAR-UP program. His responsibilities included assisting GEAR UP students with passing exams, monitoring student's grades and credits to promote on-time graduation and completion of college prerequisite curricula and providing grade-level appropriate information about career and college options.

Clinton is a recipient of the Palmetto State Law Enforcement Officers Association Community Service Award, an Edisto Lodge No. 39 Prince Hall Affiliated Masonry member, and a motivational speaker.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in social work at SC State and a master of arts degree in professional counseling from Webster University. He is also a certified global career development facilitator.

Clinton and his wife Adrienne have two adult children.

