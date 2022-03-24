 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCSU 1890 to get students HYPE about college

South Carolina State University's 1890 program

SC State’s 1890 program is sponsoring Helping Youth Pursue Education, or HYPE, for 10th, 11th and 12th grade students, free for all participants.

HYPE helps assist highly motivated students to plan their future and navigate a pathway to college.

• Explore college and career choices

• Obtain information on FAFSA and scholarships

• Explore college campuses across S.C.

• Attend residential summer camps

The HYPE program will meet bi-weekly during the academic year with extensive collaboration with college personnel.

For more info, contact Dr. Derrick Wise at 803-747-3090 or dwise5@scsu.edu.

