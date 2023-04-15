Clarendon Hall
students earn
top awards at
music festival
COLUMBIA -- Four students from grades 4-8 represented Clarendon Hall at the South Carolina Independent School Association Music Festival held at the University of South Carolina School of Music.
Clarendon Hall received three gold medals and one silver medal: Charley McIntosh (fourth grade) – gold for piano, Adalyn Windham (sixth grade) – gold for vocals, Tristen Ridgeway (eighth grade) – gold for vocals, and Liberty Thompson (eighth grade) – silver for vocals.