SCHOOL NEWS

Three students from the High School for Health professions selected to participate in a Medical Office Assistance paid Apprenticeship at the Regional Medical Center this summer. The apprentices will receive hands-on career training, a comprehensive education aligning with their academic and professional development.

Apprenticeships can engage students, prepare them with 21st-century skills for high-demand, high-skilled jobs, and allow them to pursue their dream to become medical professionals.

The students are Tamara Keller, Ky'Seanna Rowe and Kariemah Curry.

The Orangeburg High School Health Professions not only focuses on its Warrior Scholars earning their high school diplomas, it also provides them with opportunities to gain certifications while taking their high credits, which will make them prepared for life beyond the classroom through the career and technical education.

Students can take certification courses Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and at the Orangeburg High School for Health Professions can become certified. Eleven students from five programs -- Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Office Assistant, Phlebotomy, Electrocardiography, and Pharmacy Technician -- earn a total of 19 certification are now certified medical professionals.

Orangeburg High School for Health Professions' CUBE is designed to provide those high school students interested in teaching with the skills required to enter and graduate from teacher education programs within this state.

A significant component of the project is to provide counseling, mentoring, on-campus summer enrichment activities, and opportunities for participants to earn (over the academic year) at Claflin University’s School of Education. Additionally, skills training in reading, writing and mathematics (needed to pass the Praxis Core examination) will be a prominent part of this program.

Ultimately, the goal of CUBE is to provide an early step in supporting minority students’ successes in their transitions to college/university. OHSHP currently has 16 students who completed the fall session and five students in summer sessions.