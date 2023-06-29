Students graduate

Connections Aca.

COLUMBIA -- Several Orangeburg County students have graduated from the South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free, fully online public school serving K-12 students in South Carolina.

They are Hannah Abdussalam, Toby Dempsey, April Kirk, Meaghan McClanahan, Travell Moore,Sean Nimmons and Jacob Smith.

Valedictorian was Josiah White and salutatorian was Kaetlyn Weaver.

South Carolina Connections Academy currently serves approximately 6,250 students across the state, providing them with the support of teachers and a curriculum focused on both academics and building fundamental life skills. South Carolina Connections Academy’s learning plans are flexible and can be tailored based on a student’s specific needs.

Students at South Carolina Connections Academy have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling, allowing them to take ownership of their educational journey.

