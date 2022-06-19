SCHOOL NEWS

2 area students

graduate from

Governor’s School

Andrew Williams of Orangeburg and Marquez Turner of Denmark were among the graduates of the South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities’ 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27

Williams, a creative writing student, previously attended Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. He will attend the University of South Carolina to study biology.

Turner, a music student in the vocal program, previously attended Denmark-Olar High School. He will attend Appalachian State University.

The Governor’s School’s residential high school program provides pre-professional training in the arts as well as a nationally recognized academic education. Artistically talented students from across the state are selected through an application and audition process and attend during their sophomore, junior and senior years depending on their selected art area. Upon successful completion, graduates receive a South Carolina high school diploma and a Scholar Diploma.

As a public school, tuition is free. Students only pay for meal plan and housing costs. Financial assistance is available through the Governor’s School Foundation. Applications for the 2023-2024 school year will open in the fall at SCGSAH.org.

