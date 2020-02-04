{{featured_button_text}}

Academic honors

announced

Rivelon Elementary School has released the names of its second nine weeks honors and awards recipients.

Kindergarten (Star Performer Awards): Jayden Willis, Claire Reid, JeyShaun Darby, JaMaurie Calhoun, Danay Washington, Kobe Saxon, Zariah Roberts, Kary Kirkland, KeArion Hughes, Kya Evans, Jerell Peeler, A’mirh Davis, Mckelden Herring, Tristan Dixon, Malachi Garnett, Camari Haggwood, Logan Lee, & Christian Logan

Principal’s List

First grade: Caleigh Williams, La Angel Dizzley, Kristen Saxon, Bryson Washington, Kaelyn Johnson, Kayden Massop, Kasey Timmons, Carter Perry, Tyleah Yarbrough

Second grade: Karmyn Inabinett, Azaria Johnson, Zavion Oliver, Sa’Quon Smith, Joshua Dickson

Honor Roll

First grade: Sabastian Cruthirds, Julyssa Kinsey, Mahogany Staley, Beauty’ful Adams, Ja’Darious Brown, Cristen Edwards, Jordan Glover, Nyliah Sumpter, Cameron Zeigler, Ja’Various Brown, London Crawford, Trinity McKie, Ja’Quarri Robinson, Kayden Williams, Malikai Ayuk-Joseph, Zy’meria Backmon, Bryson Connor, David Craven, Jr., Giovanni Silva, Sariyah Whaley, Jeremiah Davis

Second grade: D’Andre Berry, Ahmad Darby, Johnasha Fine, Ja’mya Knotts, Diamond Lee, Dejore McFadden, Andrew Shuler-Keitt, Josiah Williams, Kingston Clark, Miguel Medina, Eri’Yonna Riley, Willow Shuler, Elijah Tyler, Lon’Dyn Washington, Christian Jennings, Paris Keitt, Sariyah Minnigan, Mhaliyah Moody, Ariel Moore, Ky’shawn Myers, Chyna White, Dyshaun Oliver, Aries Moore, Carl Massop, Starveonna Lush, Jeremiah Jenkins, Taliyah Gray

