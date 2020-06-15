SCHOOL NEWS: Heape named as CFML delegate

Heape named
CFML delegate
BRANCHVILLE — Emily Heape, of Branchville High School in Branchville, has been named as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Its purpose is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.
