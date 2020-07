SCHOOL NEWS: Academic honors announced

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

JSL presents

scholarships

The Junior Service League of Orangeburg awarded scholarships to 14 students from Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties. Each student was considered to have exceptional character, academic excellence and extraordinary service to their school and community.The following students were recognized Anaiya Whaley, Jervey Ulmer, Brianna Templeton, Colyn Peek, Ashanta Williams, Miracle Lee, Daniel Williams, Simeon Gordon, Bailey Williams, Jurnee Jenkins, Hailey Antley, Ja’Niya Ladson, Pheadra Sims and Abigail Shafer.