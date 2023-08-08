Deion Jamison, 2023 S.C. Teacher of the Year and Lake Marion High School alumnus, returns to the school this year as an instructional coach.

Jamison, a former student of Lake Marion and a product of the Orangeburg County School District, earned the distinguished honor of South Carolina’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.

He is the first Black man to earn this title since the award’s inception in 1956.

His early career saw him making impactful contributions at William J. Clark Middle School. The experiences and insights gained in these initial years shaped him into an academic innovator and catalyst for change. Jamison’s passion for teaching was rooted in his childhood and later solidified when he recognized the disparities in education between districts in South Carolina.

Jamison earned his undergraduate degree in sociology from Clemson University and pursued a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University, bolstered by the Bill & Melinda Gates Millennium Scholarship.

“Having Mr. Jamison return to Lake Marion not only brings us exceptional expertise but also an inspiring success story that our students can relate to and learn from,” said Principal Sean Glover. “Our students will now have the unique opportunity to interact daily with a teacher who has walked their halls, faced their challenges, and surpassed all expectations,” added Glover.

Jamison’s honors include the Early Career Educator of Color Leadership award from the National Council of Teachers of English and the Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teacher Leadership award from Teach for America.

“Mr. Jamison is a living testament to the transformative power of education. His return to Lake Marion serves as a profound example of what is possible for our students, especially our young African American men,” stated Dr. Shawn D. Foster, OCSD Superintendent. ”The reality is, African American male teachers are underrepresented, but Deion’s visibility and success challenge that narrative and serve as an inspiration for what can be achieved.”

“After an exhilarating year of touring the state and country, returning home feels like completing a meaningful journey. Throughout my keynote engagements, I constantly emphasized the significance of our community and the incredible individuals who call it home,” Jamison said. “Now, I am thrilled to make a positive impact on students from my very own community, joining forces with the LMHS team in pursuit of our district’s mission,” continued Jamison.