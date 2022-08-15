SC State working on housing concerns, president says

South Carolina State University is working to solve housing concerns affecting upperclassmen, President Alexander Conyers said in a statement Monday afternoon.

"I want to personally assure students and their families that South Carolina State University’s Student Affairs Division is working diligently to resolve the residence hall placement concerns affecting returning upperclassmen," Conyers said.

He continued: "The university has enough beds to house all students who have requested housing, but we may not be able to accommodate a student’s first location choice.

"We appreciate students’ patience and understanding as we continue placement. It is our intention to house as many students as possible before classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

"A record influx of new students – the largest class in 15 years – prompted us to shift many upperclassmen to supplemental housing immediately adjacent to the main campus.

"Because we knew space would be at a premium, SC State encouraged all returning students to complete their housing requests and satisfy their financial obligations, including housing fees, as early as possible this summer. The deadline was Aug. 1, but SC State continued to receive and process housing requests after the deadline.

"Residence Life Coordinators are submitting vacant room lists from students with assignments who did not check in last week. Rooms are being reassigned to students waiting for placement.

"We are asking students with housing assignments who have not yet checked into their residence halls to communicate their intentions to the Office of Residence Life and Housing as soon as possible.

"The administration will continue to monitor the housing situation as it develops today and throughout the week. Given that this is an evolving situation, the administration will be prepared for flexibility until all concerns are resolved.

"Like many universities across the country, SC State has infrastructure budgetary needs, including campus housing, that must be addressed.

"The university has funding to renovate Sojourner Truth Hall to open up more housing on campus in the near future. The administration also is exploring other options to develop more residence halls at SC State."