SC State joins cybersecurity apprenticeship consortium

South Carolina State University has joined with Urban Institute to launch a new degree-based apprenticeship program in cybersecurity.

The registered apprenticeship program is in collaboration with ISHPI Information Technologies Inc., Integer Technologies LLC, and a consortium of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in South Carolina that also includes Voorhees and Benedict colleges.

The apprenticeship program brings together Urban Institute researchers, HBCU faculty, and South Carolina employers to address the cybersecurity skills shortage in South Carolina.

Nikunja Swain, chair of SC State’s Computer Science and Mathematics Department, said the competency-based degree apprenticeship program will enhance the theoretical knowledge and skills of HBCU computing graduates. He said apprentices will receive much-needed practical experience working with employers and getting financial help while continuing with their programs of study.

The program also will and increase the students’ possibility of getting hired after completing their degrees.

“This project will help us to produce a robust pipeline of skilled professionals to address the information technology/systems and cybersecurity requirements of employers, including federal agencies,” Swain said.

SC State is designated as an Academic Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense Education for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency.

“Students of color face systemic barriers to entering the cybersecurity field,” said Diana Elliott, principal research associate at the Urban Institute. “This innovative degree-based registered apprenticeship program at HBCUs will help develop highly skilled workers and launch successful, well-paying careers in a field with great demand for talent.”

The consortium’s apprenticeship program -- supported with technical assistance from Urban’s Apprenticeship Modernization and Expansion Fund contract from the US Department of Labor -- will create a pathway to high-quality and rewarding careers in cybersecurity and IT for HBCU students and help meet employer demand for positions in these fields in South Carolina and nationally.

"Integer is thrilled to collaborate with the Urban Institute, SCSU, Benedict and other SC-based HBCUs on this innovative effort,” said Duke Hartman, chief executive officer and cofounder at Integer Technologies, a South Carolina-based defense research company and the first employer in the country to sign up for the program. “We believe that America's science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) workforce should look like America. We hope this program inspires more students of color to pursue STEM degrees and join us in the national security workforce."

“ISHPI has its origins in Mount Pleasant, SC, with a track record of providing cybersecurity services to federal employers in the low country,” said Earl Bowers, president and chief strategy officer of ISHPI. “It is an honor to collaborate with the Urban Institute; South Carolina State University, the premier public HBCU in the state; Integer Technologies LLC; and the SC HBCU consortium to address the cybersecurity skills shortage in South Carolina statewide by launching an employer-led cybersecurity degree apprenticeship cohort.”

Urban Institute is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to developing evidence-based insights to improve people’s lives and strengthen communities.

