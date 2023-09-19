South Carolina State University students were challenged to take advantage of the resources at the university and to follow in the footsteps of alumni during Thursday’s convocation for freshman students.

S.C. State President Alexander Conyers thanked the students for choosing the university, as he and his wife had.

“As freshman college students, you are beginning your journey toward your career goal and you should never take it for granted,” he said. “Your focus going forward should be transitioning from a high school student to a university scholar.”

“We challenge you to perform at the highest level. We challenge you today to build a strong foundation in order to secure a successful future. We challenge you to accept the gift that was given to you by those who came before you. We challenge you to equip yourself with the tools needed to succeed and to continue to grow and never stop learning.”

While Conyers is proud the students chose the same school as alumni such as Congressman Jim Clyburn, he is not proud that they are using some of the same equipment and facilities used by past generations of students.

He went on to list several infrastructure improvements in the works at the university, including residence halls and classroom buildings.

Dr. Jagruiti Sahoo, the 2023 S.C. State professor of the year, gave the keynote address. Sahoo encouraged the students to have confidence, self-reflect and engage with their student community and research opportunities.

“You are the future leaders. You are the future scientists, lawyers, engineers, soldiers, artists, philosophers and historians. It is education that brightens your path forward. It is education that diminishes all obstacles. It is education that guides you in your endeavors. It is education that empowers you.”

Lisa Sparks, executive director of First Year Experience and acting dean of the Emily E. Clyburn Honors College, presided over the freshman pinning ceremony.

“You should wear your pin proudly, because you are walking in the footsteps of exceptional leaders who walked on the same campus you are walking today,” Sparks said. “Those same leaders sat in the same seats as you. They were determined and dedicated scholars.”

Several students, including Miss Freshman Ajarea Brooks, said they felt encouraged for the year ahead after the ceremony.

“As a first-generation college student, this is very big for me, big for my family,” Brooks said. “I’m here to make my people proud, I’m here to make a change. I’m here to be better for my people. I’m here to support my HBCU and I definitely recommend anyone who's interested in coming, please come. It's a great school, great teachers, great staff.”

The convocation ceremony also featured performances by S.C. State’s concert choir, marching band and an invocation and benediction by Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler.