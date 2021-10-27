S.C. Education Superintendent Spearman won't run again

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said Wednesday she will not run for a third term, saying after 40 years of service as a teacher, lawmaker and education official she wants to devote more time to her family.

Spearman, 67, made the announcement in a statement five months before filing for the 2022 election begins and 13 months before the election. She also said she plans to keep working up until her replacement is sworn into office.

“Until the end of my term in January 2023, I will continue to work diligently to help us rise out of the pandemic stronger than before while advocating for the needs of our students, educators, and families,” Spearman said.

A Republican, Spearman often clashed with lawmakers and others in her party. But she also pushed them toward her key issues — raising teacher pay and their morale, improving education standards and nearly finishing the goal of replacing every school bus in the state on a 15-year cycle, something started but never accomplished by her predecessors.

Spearman pushed for consolidating smaller school districts backing financial incentives passed by legislators. By the end of this school year, 11 districts will have merged into five, leaving the state with 73 traditional school districts in its 46 counties.

