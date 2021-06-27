RMC Foundation, OTC award three scholarships

The Foundation of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties and the Orangeburg Touchdown Club have annually provided $1,000 scholarships in memory of Brent Lukens to promote and recognize academic achievement and athletic participation in area high schools. Lukens, who was a senior football player at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, died in an automobile accident in 2002.

Scholarship recipients were selected on criteria which included academic achievement and participation and leadership in extracurricular activities. Three students are being awarded with scholarships in 2021. These students are Hannah Breland, Chesley Osborne and Destiny Sellers.

Breland is a 2021 graduate of Edisto High School. She is the validictorian of her class. She participated in softball, volleyball and basketball during high school. She was an All-Region volleyball selection for three years and and an All-Region softball selection for two years. Breland served in student government for three years. She will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia. She is the daughter of Roger Breland and Doris Ende-Breland.