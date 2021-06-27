RMC Foundation, OTC award three scholarships

The Foundation of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties and the Orangeburg Touchdown Club have annually provided $1,000 scholarships in memory of Brent Lukens to promote and recognize academic achievement and athletic participation in area high schools. Lukens, who was a senior football player at Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, died in an automobile accident in 2002.
Scholarship recipients were selected on criteria which included academic achievement and participation and leadership in extracurricular activities. Three students are being awarded with scholarships in 2021. These students are Hannah Breland, Chesley Osborne and Destiny Sellers.
Breland is a 2021 graduate of Edisto High School. She is the validictorian of her class. She participated in softball, volleyball and basketball during high school. She was an All-Region volleyball selection for three years and and an All-Region softball selection for two years. Breland served in student government for three years. She will attend the University of South Carolina-Columbia. She is the daughter of Roger Breland and Doris Ende-Breland.
Osborne is a 2021 graduate of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School. She had a grade point average of 3.89 on a 4-point scale. She was a cheerleader for three years, participated in crosscountry for four years and played on the golf team for two years. She was a student government officer for two years. Osborne will enroll at Clemson University. She is the daughter of Michael and Leigh Ann Osborne.
Destiny Sellers is a 2021 graduate of Lake Marion High School. She is ranked third academically in her class of 150 students. She participated in student government and junior varsity basketball. Her primary interest was JROTC in which she participated in for four years and reached the rank of company commander. Her career goal is to become a judge advocate general in the military. Sellers is enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University. She is the daughter of Alma Lawton and Clarence Sellers.
OTC President Rob Hibbits, in recognizing these students, stated, “Our members consider it a privilige to help support the education of our award recipients, and I am grateful for the partnership of the Regional Medical Center Foundation to make this possible.”
“We are honored to continue Brent’s legacy by awarding these scholarships to these outstanding young people” added RMC Foundation Director Margaret Frierson.