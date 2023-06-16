Voorhees University has named Dr. Devin Randolph as the new Director of the Institute for Social and Environmental Justice, Diversity, and Inclusion. In his role, he will implement a clearly devised strategic plan that focuses on curriculum and targeted co-curricular activities for Voorhees.

Prior to accepting his current role, Randolph was a clinical assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of South Carolina. His research reflects his knowledge of and commitment to contemporary issues of inclusion, social justice, diversity, access, human rights, and equity, including the current scholarship and pedagogical approaches that inform and address these issues.

Randolph received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Claflin University, a Master of Public Administration degree with a concentration in social policy and education from Cornell University, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in foundations of education with specialized competencies in school and society and qualitative inquiry from the University of South Carolina.

The Institute is one of three major tenets that Voorhees University has established under the newly developed Becoming Beloved Community Foundation. Voorhees President, Dr. Ronnie Hopkins, has worked with university constituents in developing this unprecedented foundation. The two additional tenets include the Rural Community Development Institute and the Center for Women’s Empowerment and Advancement.

The goal of the Institute is to actively implement a social and environmental action and change plan that will directly engage and impact students, faculty, staff, and community constituents on matters that disenfranchise all people. Additionally, the Institute is committed to active involvement in social justice issues, including, but not limited to: Environmental and climate justice, voting rights, healthcare access and equity, refugee crisis, racial injustice, income pap, gun violence, employment, housing, hunger and food insecurity, discrimination, ageism, gender equity, and other issues.