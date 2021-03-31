Project Life: Positeen welcomes students back; after-school program returns after pause

“We’re just glad to be back and glad to see all of you,” an enthusiastic Liz Zimmerman Keitt said.

Keitt welcomed students back last week to Project Life: Positeen, a free tutoring program for first- through fifth-grade students.

The Orangeburg-based program has been in operation for 29 years.

Keitt is director and founder of the program, as well as a member of Orangeburg City Council.

She closed the center, located at 349 Summers Avenue, on March 11, 2020 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Project Life: Positeen reopened to a small group of students just over a year later, on March 22.

For the time being, the center will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

Keitt informed the teachers and students that, “We want everybody to be safe.”

She took time to explain to the students that a lot of people have died from the pandemic.

“We want you to be safe and live a good life and go to college and get your degree and move on like we are,” she said.