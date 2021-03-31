Project Life: Positeen welcomes students back; after-school program returns after pause

“We’re just glad to be back and glad to see all of you,” an enthusiastic Liz Zimmerman Keitt said.
Keitt welcomed students back last week to Project Life: Positeen, a free tutoring program for first- through fifth-grade students.
The Orangeburg-based program has been in operation for 29 years.
Keitt is director and founder of the program, as well as a member of Orangeburg City Council.
She closed the center, located at 349 Summers Avenue, on March 11, 2020 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Project Life: Positeen reopened to a small group of students just over a year later, on March 22.
For the time being, the center will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:45 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.
Keitt informed the teachers and students that, “We want everybody to be safe.”
She took time to explain to the students that a lot of people have died from the pandemic.
“We want you to be safe and live a good life and go to college and get your degree and move on like we are,” she said.
Keitt said, “We’re serious about our children studying, getting their work done on time and being ready for their class. When the teacher asks you a question or anything, you will know because you’ve been to Project Life in the evenings and the teachers, everybody’s here to help you with your work.”
Project Life hopes to expand the number of days it is open each week. The hours of operation will remain the same each day.
Keitt said the maximum number of students that the center may allow is 32.
She’s aiming to keep the center open through the summer for students who need its services.
During each two-hour session, the center provides students with snacks during break time, she said.
Desks in each of the classrooms are spaced apart and clear plastic partitions provide added safety.
Students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear masks in the center.
Keitt noted that the Orangeburg County School District provided “everything we needed to get started back up,” including the desk partitions and face masks.
“We are so appreciative. This is the first time the school district has supported us so closely,” she said.
The center is also dependent on financial support from donors.
It is a non-profit organization affiliated with the United Way. All donations are tax deductible.
Those who wish to donate may give online via the United Way at: www.uway.org/donate. When giving, indicate that the donation is directly for Project Life: Positeen.
Donations may also be given directly to Project Life: Positeen by mail or in person at 349 Summers Avenue, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115.
For additional questions, Liz Zimmerman Keitt may be reached at 803-534-4263 by email at lizkeitt23@yahoo.com.
