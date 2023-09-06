COLUMBIA -- S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities (SCICU) announced the receipt of a $25,000 grant from Power:Ed to foster increased participation in the SCICU Undergraduate Student/Faculty Research Program by students attending SCICU’s five member historically Black colleges and universities -- Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Morris College and Voorhees University.

Power: Ed check From left, Jeff Perez, SCICU president and CEO; Claire Gibbons, Power:Ed executive director; and Trey Simon, S.C. Student Loan president and CEO.

Increasing HBCU participation in the research program provides quality research opportunities to minority students that enriches their college experience and provides valuable training in the areas of science, math, humanities, public speaking, and teamwork. This is the second year Power:Ed, a philanthropy of S.C. Student Loan Corporation, has supported this program.

Created in 1995, SCICU’s Undergraduate Student/Faculty Research Program provides substantial grant-funded research opportunities to undergraduates attending SCICU’s 21 member colleges and universities. The program presents students with professional research development opportunities – from submitting proposals for competitive funding review to presenting final project findings at the annual research symposium. The program has been used as a model for other state associations to develop undergraduate research programs.

“A society’s well-being depends on supporting and encouraging its finest minds. SCICU deeply thanks the South Carolina Student Loan Corporation for its support of students at SCICU-member HBCUs participating in our Undergraduate Student/Faculty Research Program,” said Jeff Perez, SCICU president and CEO. “This Power:Ed grant will inspire students at SCICU member HBCUs to pursue excellence in their fields of study and become our next generation’s great leaders and thinkers.”

“Research and innovation are key to building a globally competitive economy and workforce in South Carolina. We are pleased to sustain this research grant for $5,000 to each of the five HBCUs within the SCICU network for a second year, and look forward to what these students will accomplish,” Power:Ed Executive Director Claire Gibbons said.

In its fiscal year 2022-23, Power:Ed awarded 23 grants totaling $900,000 to South Carolina education and career readiness organizations, including SCICU. This year Power:Ed will commit $1 million in grant funding. Grants are reviewed and awarded quarterly, and the next grant funding deadline is Oct. 1.