Orangeburg County School District students honored for perfect scores

Orangeburg County School District honored nearly 40 students during its annual awards banquet on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center and celebrated elementary, middle and high school students receiving perfect scores on the SCREADY assessment and End of Course Exams.

The SCREADY assessment is a statewide assessment in English/ language arts and mathematics administered to students in grades 3–8 as required by the Education Accountability Act.

Likewise, the EOCEP assessment is a statewide assessment program of end-of-course tests for gateway courses awarded units of credit in English/language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

Not only did this year’s banquet honor those with perfect scores, but it also provided an opportunity for student performers to showcase their talents.

The prelude for the event was a medley of songs performed by the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Choir under the direction of Glenn Dixon.

Another student performance was from Robert E. Howard Middle School Choir, directed by Kendrea Hodges.

Lastly, directed by Michael McClain, the musical interlude during dinner was provided by the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Instrumental Ensemble.

The students were inspired to continue to strive for perfection and received affirmation that they can go to college from Terrance Tucker. The founder of the T.U.C.K. Project, which stands for Together Uplifting Community Kids, Tucker’s mission is to partner with youth and empower them to create their individual, dynamic life plans and support them in formulating and achieving their goals.

The banquet closed with motivating words from OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.

He shared with the students that, “perfection is not attainable, but if they chase excellence, they will catch perfection.”

He further emphasized to the students, “you are perfect, you are excellent and I am sincerely grateful to be able to call you a student of Orangeburg County School District.”

SCREADY honorees

• Brookdale Elementary fifth-grader Brayden Berry, math

• Lockett Elementary third-grader Lizzie Boan, math

• Lockett Elementary fifth-grader Eli Hayden, math

• Mellichamp Elementary fifth-grader Keyondre Ayuk, math

End of Course Examination Program honorees

• Bethune-Bowman Middle/High 11th-grader Dakota Osborne, U.S. History

• Branchville High ninth-grader Hayden Aimar, English 2

• Branchville High 10th-grader Alexis Canada, Biology 1

• Branchville High ninth-grader Elizabeth Heape, English 2

• Branchville High ninth-grader Seth Shaw, English 2

• Branchville High 10th-grader Nicholas Smith, Biology 1

• Edisto High ninth-grader Eric Flores, Biology 1

• Edisto High ninth-grader Makayla Jennings, English 2

• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High ninth-grader David Barden, English 2

• Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High 10th-grader Elainna Harper, English 2

• Lake Marion High School 10th-grader Andrianna Caraway, English 2

• Lake Marion High School 11th-grader Saivion Mosley, U.S. History

• Lake Marion High School 10th-grader Senia Turner, Biology 1

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 10th-grader Jamya Franklin, Biology 1

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 10th-grader Jerusha Green, English 2

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 11th-grader Madison Jackson, Biology 1

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 11th-grader Madison Jackson, U.S. History

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 10th-grader Ricardo Medina, Biology 1

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 10th-grader Ricardo Medina, U.S. History

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High ninth-grader Vantasia Montgomery, English 2

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High ninth-grader Vantasia Montgomery, Algebra 1

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High ninth-grader Dondre' Nash-Perkins, English 2

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 10th-grader Jonathan Noriega Cuenca, Biology 1

• Orangeburg-Wilkinson High 9th-grader Adrianna Smith, English 2

• William J. Clark Middle 8th-grader Giovanni Medina Diaz, Algebra 1