Orangeburg County School District filling teacher openings

At the start of the 2022-2023 school year, there were 162 vacancies in the Orangeburg County School District. Now 19.5 remain.

Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Dr. Sharon Hampton made the announcement at the school board meeting held on Tuesday evening.

“Currently, all elementary-level core class vacancies have been filled,” Hampton said.

There are two half-vacancies, one in art and the other in music.

In the district’s secondary schools, there are 18.5 vacancies.

Those schools with the greatest number of vacancies include:

• Five at Edisto High School – ROTC, media specialist, social studies and two special services

• Three at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School – seventh-grade English language arts, eighth-grade science and eighth-grade math

• Two at Carver-Edisto Middle School – sixth-grade English language arts and eighth-grade science

Of the 146 teachers hired for the school year, 14 of them came from a recruitment effort for retired teachers.

And of the 14 hired retired teachers, 11 of them are full-time and three are part-time, Hampton said.

Hampton also noted that the teacher turnover rate has decreased since the county’s former three school districts consolidated into one.

In other matters discussed:

• The district’s total revenue is $5,489,643.54 with expenses totaling $6,614,479.21, with a difference of negative $1,124,835.67.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Gail Sanders reminded the board that there will be months when the district’s “revenue will come in below expenditures due to not getting local revenues until the end of the calendar year, which starts around November.”

Board Secretary Idella W. Carson called for a budget workshop to be scheduled as soon as possible to address some line-item concerns.

Carson said a parent reported that their child was required to bring three reams of paper for classroom school supplies.

• As of Tuesday, there were 11,011 students enrolled in the district, according to Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.

Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Andress Carter-Sims reported that the enrollment on day 180 of the previous school year was 11,016.

Board member Peggy J. Tyler asked Carter-Sims to provide information, at a later meeting, about which areas of the county are showing the greatest and least growth in the number of students.

• Several board members said they’ve had trouble trying to call directly to schools and they’ve also received similar complaints from parents.

Board member Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens said she’s attempted to call certain schools and is met with an automated message of “this is no longer a working number.”

“The problem is the system isn’t doing what’s supposed to do,” she said.

Board member Betty J. Pelzer said, “One thing we don’t need is for people not to be able to communicate with the schools.”

District Technology Director Eric Ham explained that the district is trying to remove the traditional, analog systems from the schools and replace them with VoIP. VoIP is an abbreviation for voice over internet protocol.

VoIP uses broadband internet connections for calls rather than analog phone lines.

Board member Mary B. Ulmer said, “I’m hearing a lot tonight that we have not been informed about or we hear very little about. If we can have some transparency and let the board be aware of the changes so that when constituents or community come to us with these concerns, we will be aware of what’s going on.”

Foster noted that the VoIP system was put in place prior to him becoming superintendent.

“I’m the only one to follow it through,” he said.

“We’ll try to continue to be transparent and make folks aware,” Foster noted. “We’re just following this project through from previous, interim superintendents.”

Ham also noted that the schools’ fax machines are being switched to an electronic fax system.

Ham met with principals on Wednesday, in part to train them how to use e-fax rather than traditional faxing.

• The August Rookie Teacher of the Month, Isaiah Singleton, a fourth-grade science teacher at Brookdale Elementary School, was recognized.

• The August Employee of the Month, Susan Ryant, who works in the main office of Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School, was recognized.

• The board unanimously approved rescinding an April 2020 resolution so that board meetings are now open to the public to physically attend rather than doing so virtually.

• The names of several students were read for their perfect scores on various exit exam subjects (for middle and high schoolers) and SC Ready scores (for elementary school students).

“Coming off of a tough two years in education, that’s something to be said about the academic performance of these students,” Foster said.

“I personally want to congratulate those individuals as well because not only did they perform perfectly, but coming off and staying steadfast and consistent during challenging times shows the resiliency of our students,” he added.

• The board met in executive session, then publicly unanimously approved Foster’s recommendation for employment separation.

• The S.C. School Board Association Annual Business meeting is scheduled for Dec. 3. The school district is allowed to have four delegates. The following four board members volunteered: Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens, Betty J. Pelzer, Dr. Debora Brunson and Peggy J. Tyler. Idella W. Carson volunteered as an alternate delegate.

The next scheduled board meeting is set for Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m.