OCtech tuition won’t increase; Area Commission approves budget

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College won’t increase the cost of tuition next year under a budget approved by its Area Commission.
The commission approved the tentative budget during a June 15 meeting.
“This is the budget that you approve now, and then we come back in October and make any adjustments that are necessary. But this allows us to have an approved budget so we can start operating July 1,” OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff said.
The balanced budget totals almost $21.2 million.
“The county funding is flat based on the current year. The state funding – the one thing we did add into this budget – is an estimated $300,000 for the tuition mitigation money that came to the system," Huff said.
OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin had earlier reported that the state allocated funds to the South Carolina Technical College System, including OCtech, for tuition mitigation.
Tobin also reported that funds were allocated for maintenance, equipment for high-demand programs in health care and advanced manufacturing, along with $2 million for new equipment and renovations in the machine tool technology program.
The college’s continuing education budget stands at $364,675 and is anticipated to break even, with the bookstore's revenue and expenses budgeted at $1,380,000 and $1,282,000, respectively.
“So (there's) $98,000 of net profit from the bookstore to help balance our budget,” Huff said.
The budget also includes a contingency fund of $127,915.
Huff also delivered a May finance report. The college reported revenue of $19.7 million at the end of May, with expenses standing at $16.6 million.
He also pointed out that the college was able to reclaim $892,348 in lost revenue that it had been short in the past fall semester. He said a federal allocation of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund funds helped to make up that tuition shortfall.
“That’s how much of an impact those HERFF funds had on our budget this fiscal year," Huff said.
He said the college also plans to leverage some of the HERFF funding to boost its IT infrastructure.
“Over the next year, we’ll be making a huge investment with these federal funds in all of our IT infrastructure and classroom technology, something that I hope will last us for years. So there’s another benefit of that federal money, to really get in there and update our technology so that we’ll be in good shape all across campus,” Huff said.
President’s report
Tobin reported that Gov. Henry McMaster had announced an initiative to provide free training for unemployment insurance claimants through the state’s technical colleges.
OCtech is poised to offer a mix of credit and noncredit programs to support individuals looking to transition back into the workforce, Tobin said.
Under the program, individuals can complete training in 16 weeks or less in programs including: patient care technician, emergency medical technician, welding and lineman technician.
More information for interested individuals can be found online at www.octech.edu/in-16-weeks-or-less-well-change-your-life/.
The president said the college is also working on possibly converting its café into a learning/commons space because “there really is no space for students to go in between classes ... or to socialize.”
“We would have a mix of lounge furniture, as well as study carrels for students to use while they’re on campus. ... So that’s one of the things that we’re working on. At some point throughout the course of next year, we’ll be working with KI (KI Furniture), who’s one of the furniture wholesalers, to get some information about how we might lay that space out,” Tobin said.
He said orientation for parents and students enrolled in the Orangeburg County School District’s Advanced College program had been held.
“That is the group of high-performing ninth-graders who will start to take early college courses with us as freshmen. ... We’re excited about having them in the fall. So by the time they finish high school, they would have earned their associate’s degree, as well as their high school diploma,” Tobin said. “We’re also trying to figure out some ways for them to serve as a youth apprentice to get some back-to-work experience as part of their experience with us.”
He said the college is also seeking to add two full-time faculty positions in the criminal justice division and for the college’s new paramedic program.
“With the addition of the criminal justice academy certificate, we just need some additional support behind it. ... We’ve got some grant funds from Lower Savannah COG to start a paramedic program, where we’ll hire a full-time EMT. Right now we have an adjunct teaching those courses. So we’re looking to add those two full-time positions going into the fall,” he said.
Academic affairs
OCtech Vice President of Academic Affairs Williette Waring-Berry said the college is continuing to prepare for its five-year review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
She also reported the college’s accreditation report for the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology is complete.
Waring-Berry said the college is also finalizing the off-campus schedule for its Early College programs, along with the “flow of coursework" for Early College cohorts, including the Calhoun County Honors Academy, the Orangeburg Advanced College and the Orangeburg High School for Health Professionals’ W.A.R.R.I.O.R.S. Early College Program.
She said applications are currently being reviewed for the position of assistant VP of academics.
Also in her in report, Waring-Berry mentioned two summer camps on campus, including a Coding Academy for sixth- through eighth-grade girls to run from July 12-16. There are 18 slots available with a July 1 application deadline.
The other camp is for ninth through 12th graders in advanced manufacturing and truck driving technology. The camp has 30 slots available and will run from July 19-23. A registration deadline is set for July 7.
The cost for both camps is $25 and includes snacks and lunch. The $25 will be refunded upon completion of the camp.
Student services
OCtech Vice President for Student Services Dr. Sandra Davis said, “We continue to register students for the upcoming fall term, and those classes start on Monday, Aug. 16.”
Summer commencement exercises are scheduled for July 29 at The Cinema in Orangeburg.
“We’ll be certain to provide you with additional information regarding the exact number of ceremonies we’ll have, as well as the time of those ceremonies scheduled,” Davis said.
She said applications are being accepted for an additional admissions recruiter, but that the position for a TriO student services support counselor has been filled, with that individual to start on June 21.
Other business
The commission approved the transfer of $750,000 from the college’s operating fund to the plant fund. It also approved two policies: a revision to the college bookstore operations policy and a review of a background checks policy for employees.
