OCtech tuition won’t increase; Area Commission approves budget

OCtech is poised to offer a mix of credit and noncredit programs to support individuals looking to transition back into the workforce, Tobin said.

Under the program, individuals can complete training in 16 weeks or less in programs including: patient care technician, emergency medical technician, welding and lineman technician.

More information for interested individuals can be found online at www.octech.edu/in-16-weeks-or-less-well-change-your-life/.

The president said the college is also working on possibly converting its café into a learning/commons space because “there really is no space for students to go in between classes ... or to socialize.”

“We would have a mix of lounge furniture, as well as study carrels for students to use while they’re on campus. ... So that’s one of the things that we’re working on. At some point throughout the course of next year, we’ll be working with KI (KI Furniture), who’s one of the furniture wholesalers, to get some information about how we might lay that space out,” Tobin said.

He said orientation for parents and students enrolled in the Orangeburg County School District’s Advanced College program had been held.