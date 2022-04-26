OCtech plans 2 graduations

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will hold two graduation ceremonies on Tuesday, May 10, in the college’s Roquemore Auditorium.

Associate of arts, associate of science, business, computer technology, criminal justice, education, engineering and advanced manufacturing technology, and health science graduates will be honored at the 3 p.m. ceremony.

Nursing graduates will be honored at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

The speaker for the 3 p.m. ceremony is Jeff Lamb, director of business analysis at Zeus Industrial Products. Lamb is an OCtech graduate and adjunct business instructor at the college.

The speaker for the 5 p.m. ceremony is Dr. Shannon Smith, associate professor and chair of Claflin University’s nursing department.

Tickets are required for admission. Both ceremonies will be streamed live on Facebook.

Registration is currently underway for summer and fall classes at OCtech. Thanks to a number of grant and scholarship programs available, S.C. residents enrolled in at least six credit hours in a certificate, diploma or degree-seeking program at OCtech won’t have to pay tuition or required fees either semester.

For more information, visit octech.edu or call 803-535-1234.

