OCtech invests in tech; college preparing for regular SACS review

“We typically have had to print a check and mail a check to students if there was an overage of any kind left on their student accounts, but beginning this fall those funds will be delivered to those students by an EFT (electronic funds transfer),” she said.

She said the flow of paper forms would also be more streamlined through the college's partnership with Dynamic Forms.

“One of the things that we learned when we had to go virtual March of last year was that we very heavily dependent upon students completing certain forms for different things that we need in student services. While we were able to provide them with those forms electronically, we're looking to streamline that now a little bit more. We're working with Dynamic Forms so it allows students to not only complete a form online, but also be able to submit it online,” she said.

Davis continued, “We are beginning to plan for some semester activities. ... both virtually with some in-person activities as well.”

Finance

OCtech Vice President of Financial Affairs Kim Huff delivered a June finance report. The college reported revenue of $20.1 million at the end of June, with expenses standing at $18.7 million.