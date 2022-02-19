OCtech honors 2022 Educators of the Year

Three faculty and staff members have been honored as Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Educators of the Year and were recognized during the South Carolina Technical Education Association’s annual conference Feb. 17-19 in Myrtle Beach.

Bookstore manager Kathy Hightower is the outstanding administrator; English instructor Dr. Tamara Miles is the outstanding faculty member; and Physical Plant administrative assistant Connie Gleaton is the outstanding staff honoree.

SCTEA is a professional association of technical education personnel and others interested in post-secondary technical education.

Hightower has worked at the college for 43 years. She began her career at OCtech on August 1, 1978, as a bookstore assistant and later became manager.

“Working at OCtech has been my calling in life,” she said. “The faculty and staff become your extended family, not just your coworkers.”

Hightower serves on the college’s Foundation Assistance Team and is a member of the WHO Committee, which recognizes outstanding employees. She also serves on the board of the South Carolina Association of College Stores and has been recognized for her service to the association.

Hightower is an active member of St. George Baptist Church, where she serves as Sunday school director, preschool Sunday school teacher, is a member of the choir and helps with the College Student Ministry Program. She has been recognized by the South Carolina Baptist Convention for her outstanding service as church clerk.

She was an Educator of the Year nominee in 2019 and 2020.

“During our fall faculty and staff convocation, the speaker encouraged us to get to know our students,” Hightower said. “Over the years, I have found this to be one way I can be a part of their journey at OCtech. Even though I do not teach in the classroom, I feel I contribute to their educational goals by showing them kindness and offering them encouragement when they are struggling with classes, work, family and financial issues.”

“When a student stops by the bookstore just to say ‘thank you,’ I am content knowing I have touched their life,” she said.

Since joining OCtech’s faculty in 2004, Miles has taught every level of college English, as well as humanities and college skills courses. She served as program coordinator for the college’s Presidential Scholars Program and is advisor of OCtech’s Alpha Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society.

Under her leadership, the PTK chapter has sponsored a number of community and college service projects at the regional and international level. In fall 2021, the organization collected items for dozens of “blessing bags” for homeless children and donated them to the Samaritan House in Orangeburg. She has been honored with the Horizon Award for distinguished PTK advisor, and the chapter has earned a Five Star ranking for three years in a row, in additional to many individual and chapter recognitions and achievements.

Miles serves on the Advisory Board for the Carolinas Region of PTK and the Poetry Society of South Carolina Board. She is a trained InsideTrack coach, and has taught online advising workshops and served as vice president of the college’s Faculty Council. Her poetry, essays, reviews, flash fiction, memoirs and other writings have been published in a variety of journals and anthologies.

“From the time I joined the faculty at OCtech, I have been inspired by the many women in leadership positions and have hoped to follow their examples,” said Miles, who earned a doctorate in higher education leadership from Walden University in 2020. “I have had the opportunity to serve the college in a variety of meaningful ways, and my efforts have been recognized and appreciated.”

Gleaton began working at the college in 1993, first as a work-study in the bookstore, then full time in Financial Aid and Student Services before transitioning to her current administrative role with the college’s Physical Plant in 1998.

“Throughout my years at OCtech, I got married, had a child, lost loved ones, and then that child grew up and got married,” she said. “During all of those life events, my work family has been there.”

This is the second time Gleaton has been named an Educator of the Year. She is also a recipient of an OCtech WHO Award.

Gleaton has served on the college’s Staff Council for more than 20 years and was a member of the Orangeburg-Calhoun chapter of the International Associate of Administrative Professionals, serving in various leadership roles for both. She also volunteers and assists with college events throughout the year, and has helped Student Services with call outreach initiatives to encourage students in their OCtech journey.

“When I think about OCtech, it’s not just my place of work – it’s my home away from home with my extended family,” Gleaton said.

