OCtech Foundation gets $15K grant from International Paper Foundation

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation has been awarded a $15,000 grant from International Paper’s Eastover Mill and the International Paper Foundation.

The funds will be used by OCtech’s Electronic Instrumentation Technology program to purchase instrumentation calibration equipment that incorporates the latest technology, including a documenting process calibrator and an advanced instrument programming and diagnostics device.

These instruments will provide additional experiences for OCtech students as they prepare for careers in the instrumentation field, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs Richard Murphy said.

“The EIT program at OCtech is fortunate to have dedicated industry partners, and one of our strongest partners is International Paper,” he said. “International Paper has been a long-time supporter of the program and our students. They provide plant tours, volunteer to speak to our students and serve on our advisory board. International Paper also provides co-op opportunities for our students while they complete the program and is a big employer of our graduates.”

The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.

