OCtech, Denmark Tech join network of historically Black community colleges

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and Denmark Technical College have been selected by national nonprofit Complete College America to join a first-of-its-kind national network of 22 historically Black community colleges (HBCCs) and predominantly Black community colleges (PBCCs) across eight states.

As member of the PBCC-HBCC Network, OCtech and Denmark Tech will work with leaders from predominantly Black community colleges across the country to share research and best practices to strengthen the career and economic outcomes of community college students of color.

“OCtech has a history of preparing students for good jobs and great careers, and creating seamless pathways to baccalaureate degree attainment,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said. “We believe that technical colleges are the first step on the road to the American Dream for our students. We’re excited to be a part of the CCA network to increase access to college and support the success of adult students of color.”

"As a nation we have reached a crisis point in falling college graduation rates. As a small, rural, two-year HBCU, the challenges our adult students face are amplified in their pursuit of a higher education. We're excited to be one of the 22 predominantly Black community colleges chosen by Complete College America for this innovative program. We look forward to partnering as we work to improve career outcomes for our adult learners," said Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr., Denmark Technical College president.

Nationally, there are 12 historically Black community colleges and 49 predominantly Black community colleges. Under the definition created by the federal government in 2008, PBCCs enroll at least 40% of African American students and at least 50% of students from under-resourced households or first-generation students, and cost less for full-time undergraduate students than similar institutions. HBCCs are defined as institutions with a historical mission of serving Black students that predates the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Over two years, OCtech will work with a team of experts from Complete College America and other members of the PBCC-HBCC Network to identify and respond to the needs of adult learners of color. Initially launched in August 2021, the project focuses on the connection between educational experiences and career outcomes of Black students.

As members of the network, OCtech and Denmark Tech will assess current degree programs to identify courses and competencies that lead to credentials of value and are aligned with the needs of employers. Experts from OCtech and Denmark Tech will also work to identify best practices around career and academic advising and wraparound supports to help meet students’ basic needs – such as access to nutrition, housing and affordable transportation.

Research, evaluation and the identification of best practices will be at the core of the PBCC-HBCC Network’s efforts. After the project, OCtech and Denmark Tech will share baseline data on their progress toward eliminating differences in educational outcomes by race and age at their respective institutions.

Other South Carolina members of the PBCC-HBCC Network are Central Carolina Technical College and Northeastern Technical College.

“For the first time ever, we are bringing together this critical – and overlooked – set of institutions to not only enhance their impact and effectiveness but also expand the national evidence base on supporting community college students of color,” said Dr. Nia Haydel, vice president of alliance engagement and institutional transformation at CCA.

“The creation of this network will elevate the powerful contributions that HBCCs and PBCCs make in supporting social and economic mobility for Black Americans, particularly those in underserved communities.”

