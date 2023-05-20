Orangeburg County School District has announced the top 10 Teachers and Support Staff of the Year for the 2023 school year.

This annual recognition acknowledges the contributions of educators and support staff, spotlighting their commitment to providing a quality education to every student in the district.

The finalists for Teacher of the Year include:

• Corderia Grant – Brookdale Elementary School

• Kavitha Rathinam – Carver-Edisto Middle School

• Ashley Murray – Edisto Elementary School

• Mary Stephens – Edisto Primary School

• Chanel Murray - Holly Hill Elementary School

• Eriresh Terry-Lewis – Howard Middle School

• Audrey Irick – Marshall Elementary School

• Sophia Smith – Sheridan Elementary School

• Cametria Council – St. James-Gaillard Elementary School

• Chedra Anthony – Whittaker Elementary School

The top 10 Support Staff of the Year are:

• Eric Williams – Bethune-Bowman Middle/High School

• Teresa K. Brown – Edisto High School

• Patricia Rivers – Elloree Elementary School

• Mattie White – Marshall Elementary School

• Kimberly Skinner – Mellichamp Elementary School

• Gwynette Polite – Sheridan Elementary School

• Vernessa Thomas – The Technology Center

• Stephanie Felder-Hilliard – Whittaker Elementary School

• Belinda Preston – Transportation

• Katina Guinyard – District Office – Cope

"These individuals exemplify the dedication and professionalism that make Orangeburg County School District a leader in education," said Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD superintendent. "Their outstanding efforts ensure our students receive a top-notch educational experience, and we are privileged to honor their contributions," he added.

The winners will be announced during the District Convocation event on Aug. 2, 2023.