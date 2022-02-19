OCSD to host career fair March 5

The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) is hosting an educator career fair for certified employees on Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. until noon at the new Orangeburg County Library on Russell Street. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and top candidates may even walk away with an employment contract in hand for the 2022-2023 school year.

Both recent graduates and more seasoned certified teachers, media specialists, counselors and reading/math interventionists are invited to join for an opportunity to learn more about the newly consolidated district, the schools and supportive community. The district will also be offering H-1B Visa sponsorships for international candidates.

Career fair attendees will be able to speak directly with leaders representing the district’s 32 public schools at individual booths. Department leaders, members of the district’s senior leadership team and human resources staff will also be present to meet candidates and answer questions.

“We’re fortunate to offer both in-person and virtual options this year and are hoping to have a good turnout,” Ernest Holiday, assistant superintendent for human resources, commented. “This is a great opportunity to ask questions and meet current members and leaders of the OCSD team. We know there are many people looking for something more than just a job, and they can find meaningful work, a supportive culture and a career path here at OCSD.”

Candidates are encouraged to pre-register and bring copies of their resume/curriculum vitae (CV) to the event. Walk-ins will also be welcome but cannot be guaranteed a same-day interview.

Individuals who wish to participate virtually must pre-register. Those participating in the career fair virtually will learn more about the district and schools and be prescreened for virtual interviews to be held later in March.

To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/OCSDcareer and select your preference to attend in-person or virtually. After registering, the candidate will be prompted to view job openings. Candidates are encouraged to apply for the specific positions of interest prior to attending the career fair on March 5.

The address of the new Orangeburg County Library is 1645 Russell St, Orangeburg. Directional signs will point individuals to the career fair’s location inside the library. Attendees should note that masks are required while inside the county’s building and at all times throughout the event.

As the district plans staffing for the 2022-2023 school year, additional career fairs will be held, including a recruitment event for non-certified staff.

