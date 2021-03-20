OCSD teachers, staff receive over $19,000 in grants

More than $19,000 has been awarded to Orangeburg County School District teachers and staff to fund creative ideas and unique learning opportunities.

The Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is a funding opportunity made available through a local education foundation that was established in memory of Myers for her dedicated service of 45 years to public education in our community.

The Orangeburg County School District Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was formed for charitable and educational purposes, and to sponsor educational activities in public schools.

From an after-school arts camp to a math program for advanced minds, the district’s grant recipients have received funding to advance the interests of their students.

One grant was awarded to Brandi Boan, media center specialist at the Branchville K-12 campus.

“We have a hard time getting students to read books on the non-fiction side of the library, so we applied to get funding to refresh our non-fiction collection,” Boan said.