OCSD teachers, staff receive over $19,000 in grants

More than $19,000 has been awarded to Orangeburg County School District teachers and staff to fund creative ideas and unique learning opportunities.
The Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is a funding opportunity made available through a local education foundation that was established in memory of Myers for her dedicated service of 45 years to public education in our community.
The Orangeburg County School District Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was formed for charitable and educational purposes, and to sponsor educational activities in public schools.
From an after-school arts camp to a math program for advanced minds, the district’s grant recipients have received funding to advance the interests of their students.
One grant was awarded to Brandi Boan, media center specialist at the Branchville K-12 campus.
“We have a hard time getting students to read books on the non-fiction side of the library, so we applied to get funding to refresh our non-fiction collection,” Boan said.
“Students need to know up-to-date information about real world topics, which requires updated books for them to read. We’re so grateful to be chosen as an awardee, and we plan to purchase fresh books that our students will be interested in reading to discover more about the world that surrounds them,” Boan said.
A total of $19,409.57 has been awarded to OCSD teachers and staff, with each awardee receiving up to $500 in funding.
“Our board members and other volunteers who read and award the grants are amazed year after year by the innovation and creativity of Orangeburg’s teachers,” said John Singh, chairperson of Orangeburg’s foundation. He also serves as the City of Orangeburg’s assistant administrator.
“I know that I speak for our entire board in saying that we are very pleased to fund these projects and support engaging teaching and learning.”
2020-2021 Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant recipients:
• Gloria Clark, Vance-Providence
• Loretta White-High, Vance-Providence
• LaShanda Aiken, Vance-Providence
• Camille Lopena, Vance-Providence
• Quai Stevenson, Vance-Providence
• Sue Leonard, Vance-Providence
• Bernice Barnes, Vance-Providence
• Tanisha Thomas-Ormsby, Vance-Providence
• Joyce Smith, Vance-Providence
• Lori June, Vance-Providence
• Abrianna Williams, Vance-Providence
• Brenda Weatherspoon, Vance-Providence
• Michaela Evans, Vance-Providence
• Mary Fogle, Elloree Elementary
• Beverly Parler-Rice, Elloree Elementary
• Dr. Ophelia Darby, Edisto High School
• Alessandra Ott, Edisto Elementary
• Brandi Boan, Lockett/Branchville High School
• Jennifer Thompson, Branchville HS
• Audrey Cook, Branchville High School
• Shayla Paul, Bethune Bowman Middle School
• Cathie Fletcher, Brookdale Elementary
• Tonya Yarbrough, Mellichamp Elementary
• Deloris Smith, Mellichamp Elementary
• Nathan Robinson, Mellichamp Elementary
• Andre Moss, Mellichamp Elementary
• Audrey Bonnette, Mellichamp Elementary
• Jennifer Cooper, Mellichamp Elementary
• Sanchalee Thompson, Mellichamp Elementary
• Rachel Brailov, Mellichamp Elementary
• Monik Ellis, Mellichamp Elementary
• Jessica McCormick, Mellichamp Elementary
• Megan Jackson, Marshall Elementary
• Sharon Ellison, Marshall Elementary
• Robin Shuler-Chinners, Marshall Elementary
• Lindsey Goodwin, Marshall Elementary
• Quencenia Dantzler, Cope Office
• Dr. Derrick James, Cope Office
• Andress Carter-Sims, Division of Curriculum and Instruction
• John Ott Jr., GT