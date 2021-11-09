OCSD teachers, staff get nearly $13K in grant funds

From a multimedia art program and collaborative mural, to new microscopes for a biology classroom and Lego Alive project, Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) teachers and support staff have been awarded $12,984 total in grant funding to support creative, innovative ideas aimed to engage students.
The Dr. Irene H. Myers Education Grant is a funding opportunity made available through the district local education foundation that was established in memory of Dr. Myers for her dedicated service of 45 years to public education in our community. The Orangeburg County School District Education Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that was formed for charitable and educational purposes, and to sponsor educational activities in our local public schools.
One grant was awarded to Audrey Cook, science and math teacher and Teacher of the Year at Branchville High School.
“I am very excited to be able to purchase the VLive Math Program,” said Cook. “I applied for this grant to be able to enhance my student's math skills. This grant will help me fund an online program that allows my students to compete with other students across the country in learning their grade level math standards in a fun and exciting way.”
Malissa Wright, art teacher at William J. Clark Middle School, is thrilled to be able to obtain the necessary materials to do some collaborative murals with her students at W.J. Clark Middle School.
“I have always been a big fan of creating large-scale collaborative artworks with students. It is a win-win -- you get to create a huge, impressive showstopper that will get everyone talking and working in a cohesive manner,” said Wright. “Plus, every student gets to contribute and work on it equally. Creating these collaborative murals is a great way for us to demonstrate ‘synergy.’"
Wright explained that with the help of this grant, she is able to prepare her students to be productive members of society by working with these programs to help students take thoughtful risks, engage in experimental learning, persist in problem-solving, embrace collaboration and work through a creative process.
“We are excited to help fund the teachers and staff of Orangeburg County School District,” said John Singh, chairperson of Orangeburg’s foundation, who also serves as the City of Orangeburg’s assistant administrator. “The creative ideas they have come up with to benefit the children in the classroom continue to amaze us. We look forward to continue with future funding to help them provide these unique programs in the future.”