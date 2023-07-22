Six students, representing the Orangeburg Technology Center as the South Carolina champions, attended the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference on July 2-6 in Denver

More than 7,900 students, educators and guests from across the nation attended the event, which provided a platform to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways and listen to speakers.

Alexandria Brown, Taylor Brown, Chatara Benyard, Zy’Keira Bethea, D’Anna Franklin, and Mia Williams competed in the National Programs in Action, Job Interview, Focus on Children, and Career Investigation STAR Events and achieved three golds and one silver medal. Alexzandria Brown and Taylor Brown placed in the top 10 of the National Programs in Action category in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The students' project was on Human Trafficking, Job Interview Skills, Physical Fitness and Career Research.

At the heart of the conference were the Students Taking Action with Recognition, or STAR, events. More than 4,300 members competed in these events, where they were recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.

STAR events support student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them towards successful career pathways. With more than 30 events to choose from, participants have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills and abilities by addressing important issues concerning families, careers or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquire valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.