OCSD seeks stakeholder input on facilities

Orangeburg County School District Administration and its Board of Trustees have received comprehensive results following studies conducted on the state of the district’s school facilities, as well as information related to current enrollment and projected future enrollment numbers.

Community stakeholders are invited to a series of public input meetings being held Nov. 15-18 at high schools throughout the county to review the information and make suggestions on next steps for ensuring high quality learning environments for the students and families OCSD serves.

Join Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster and Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant for an interactive presentation and open discussion at a location most convenient to you. Four community-wide meetings will be held next week, each beginning at 5:30 p.m. Stakeholders are encouraged to join in person at the location most convenient to them, or virtually through the link on the district webpage.

• Monday, Nov. 15: Bethune-Bowman Middle-High School

• Tuesday, Nov. 16: Edisto High School

• Wednesday, Nov. 17: Lake Marion High School

• Thursday, Nov. 18: Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School