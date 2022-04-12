OCSD, Save the Children holding info session

In partnership with Save The Children, the Orangeburg County School District is inviting families to a community session being held at 6 p.m. April 13, 2022, at Mellichamp Elementary School.

The session will offer a choice of presentations designed to support parents and guardians as they help discover and develop the greatness in their children.

Families with students of all grade levels are encouraged to attend the session, where they will receive dinner, school supplies and other resources to support their children’s academic success.

Dr. Devin Randolph, USC professor and owner of Randolph's Italian Ice & Gelato, will lead the session. Other presenters include Brittney Holman of Brittney LaShe’Mentoring, Shanika Aiken of the SAFE Organization, Investigator DuJuan Council of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Green of Open Mind Mentoring, and Bishop Gralin Hampton, pastor of New Way Church House Ministries.

