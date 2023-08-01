Orangeburg County School District announced it has been awarded the EVERFI Empowered Seal for its commitment to teaching skills such as financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, literacy and careers.

The Empowered Seal was awarded to OCSD in 2023, following an evaluation process that considered various criteria. These included alignment with the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs published by Nation, et al. (2003), and the use of EVERFI's complimentary life skills resources by more than ten percent of the district's student population.

Areas of focus included financial education, career exploration, character education, and health and wellness.

"We are honored to be recognized for our dedication to the holistic development of our students," said Faith Arthur, OCSD's coordinator of school counselors.

"This recognition underscores our commitment to equipping our students with the essential skills necessary to navigate the complex world of the 21st century. Our partnership with EVERFI has allowed us to enrich our curriculum in ways that have a lifelong impact on our students and their families," Arthur said.

OCSD now qualifies to apply for one of six exclusive $1,000 grants, an opportunity available only to 2023 Empowered Seal districts.