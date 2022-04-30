OCSD names new coordinator, principal

Sharon Hampton, current principal of Robert E. Howard Middle School, has been named coordinator of recruitment and retention for the Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) and will transition to her new assignment July 1.

Hampton has served South Carolina’s public schools for nearly 30 years and has numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor of science in elementary education (Claflin University, 1994), as well as two master’s degrees, one in elementary education (South Carolina State University, 1997), and the other in elementary and secondary guidance (South Carolina State University, 2001). She also received her doctorate in school administration in 2007 from South Carolina State University.

During Hampton’s 28 years in education, she has served as a teacher at St James-Gaillard and Whittaker elementary schools, a guidance counselor at Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, and assistant principal at Bethune-Bowman Elementary School. Prior to serving as the principal of Howard, she served as principal of Brookdale Elementary.

“I am beaming with excitement for this opportunity,” said Hampton. “I look forward to building relationships across this district by exhibiting trust, innovation, leadership and positivity.”

As the coordinator of recruitment and retention, Hampton will be responsible for recruitment, application management, hiring coordination, interview support, new employee on-boarding, employee retention strategies, employee award program coordination, and memorializing and maintaining protocols for the recruitment and hiring practices of OCSD.

“Dr. Hampton has always shown great qualities of leadership,” Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster commented. “She has served our district for many years, and I know she will be a great fit for this new role. I’m excited to see what she has in store.”

Hampton is honored for the opportunity to serve the district in a new capacity with a goal to implement high-quality systems and routines which yield increased employee engagement and job satisfaction and position OCSD to attract high-quality teachers and staff.

Also, Chasity Fralix has been named principal of Lockett Elementary School. Fralix, who currently serves as assistant principal of Harleyville Elementary School, Dorchester, will transition to her hometown school for the 2022-2023 school year.

With nearly 15 years of service to South Carolina’s public schools, Fralix holds numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor of science in early childhood education (South Carolina State University, 2007), a master’s degree of technology in education (Lesley University, 2012), also a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction (Concordia University, 2014), and an educational specialist degree in leadership in educational administration (Capella University, 2019).

Fralix has been assistant principal at Harleyville Elementary for the past two years. Prior to this position, she served as a literacy coach and a first-grade teacher. Fralix will assume her role as Lockett’s new principal on July 1.

“I look forward to building strong relationships with the students, staff and community,” said Fralix.

Current Lockett principal Dr. Glenda Westbury is thrilled to pass the baton over to Fralix.

“You have a big role ahead of you. Take this leadership position and walk worthy of it. I know you are going to do great things,” Westbury said to Fralix at Tuesday’s meet-and-greet with Lockett staff.

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster is thrilled to welcome Fralix to the district.

“It’s evident that Ms. Fralix is student-focused. She cares about the importance of the relationships with her students. She has spent most of her educational career in the classroom. That is what makes her a great asset,” said Foster.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0