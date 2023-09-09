Orangeburg County School District's magnet academies aim to go beyond conventional learning methods. Recently, Mellichamp Elementary School hosted the Celebrate Freedom Foundation, where students delved into the world of STEM through interactive experiences, career pathways, and demonstrations featuring helicopters, drones and military vehicles.

Students at Mellichamp Elementary School’s Scholars Achieving Investigating and Learning (SAIL) with STEAM Academy rotated through various stations set up by the Celebrate Freedom Foundation, an organization committed to education and particularly STEM Outreach for K-12 students. The event aimed to honor past aviation pioneers and inspire future leaders in space and aviation.

"The energy and excitement were palpable as the students moved from station to station, their eyes widening with each new experience. This kind of hands-on learning doesn’t just teach; it ignites a passion for lifelong learning and curiosity,” said Amanda Steinmetz, STEAM lab teacher at Mellichamp.

Launched in the 2021-2022 school year, the district’s four elementary magnet academies are focused on a variety of themes: Communication Arts at Edisto Elementary's Broadcasting and Journalism Academy (BAJA); the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Academy at Holly Hill Elementary; SAIL with STEAM at Mellichamp Elementary; and Visual and Performing Arts at Marshall Elementary's STAGE Academy.

"These academies aren’t just about different subjects; they’re about different ways to learn, different ways to engage, and different ways to prepare our children for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Priscilla Hollington, coordinator of magnet academies for OCSD.

Students in the magnet academies will have the opportunity to continue their specialized educational journeys in middle school. Edisto Elementary’s BAJA students can pursue their interests at Carver-Edisto Middle School’s Magnet Academy for Media and Broadcasting Arts. Holly Hill Elementary’s Bulldog STEAM Academy graduates can advance to Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School’s Gator STEAM Magnet. Students from Marshall’s STAGE Magnet and Mellichamp’s SAIL STEAM Magnet also have a seamless transition to William J. Clark Middle School’s Greyhound STEAM Academy.

Hollington concluded, "It’s not just about raising test scores or meeting educational benchmarks; it’s about inspiring these young minds to reach for the stars—whether it’s in science, the arts, or journalism. We’re preparing them to be the leaders, the creators, and the thinkers of tomorrow."