Orangeburg County School District has honored the academic achievement of students in the top 10 percent of the 2023 graduating class.
More than 70 OCSD students were honored during the senior scholar banquet, which was created to recognize their numerous academic achievements. The students have excelled in the classroom and their communities. All plan to attend an institution of higher education, and the total number of scholarship dollars that the students have received is nearly $8 million dollars.
Every OCSD senior scholar received a certificate of achievement and medallion, which they will also wear during graduation.
Listed by school, the students are:
- Bethune-Bowman Middle High School: Xavier King, Joshua McFadden, Corey Preston, Reyna Trejo
- Branchville High School: Nolan Banks, Sarah Crook, Filiz-Ioana Demian, Emily Heape, Elaina Littreal
- Edisto High School: Camryn Bone, Ashjiah Brown, Aniyah Darby, Donald Dubose, Charley Edgemon, Amy Evans, Callie Hewitt, Malcolm Myers, Zoe Plumb, Ricardo Clyde Refamonte, Allison Riner, Matthew Seaton, Khristian Sprinkle
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School: Ja’Kayla Brown, Haliey Carter, Trinity Frazier
- Lake Marion High School: Ramayah Bookhart, TyLyrhia Bookhart, Mekiya Brown, Nigeria Brown, Jakera Davis, Jaylin Davis, Sha’Mya Davis, Rodrick Haynes, Makayla Hilliard, Lalia Kinley, Caledra Mazyck, Jaydyn Pritcher, Evelyn Salinas, Jakendrick Williams
- North Middle High School: Tammia Robinson, Syrenity Sims, En Wang
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School: Syniah Colleton, Jahtori Cook, Ja’viem Elmore, KeAundra Felder, Ijanae Glover, Bethany Green, Hannah Hampton, Brandi Higgett, Journii Hilliard, Zipporah Howell, Madison Jackson, De’Shaunti Johnson, Larkyn Jones, Aliana Myers, Zinae Pender, Daria Rollins, Morgan Scott, Kaleb Singleton, Ja’Quan Sprinkle, Maurice Tucker, Sheridan Tucker-Staley, Gian Carlo Vallejo, Jenesis Wilson, Trinity Winningham, Anthony You