OCSD invites stakeholders to help with strategic plan

Widespread stakeholder involvement on the Action Planning Teams is requested to ensure the plan that is developed has a five-year horizon fitting for the children, community and employers the district serves. Community stakeholders interested in serving on one of the five Action Teams stated above are encouraged to reach out to the district’s ombudsman, Dr. Jesse Washington, at jesse.washington@ocsdsc.org. Washington can also be reached via phone at 803- 534-5454. Action Planning Teams will begin their work later this month and are expected to wrap up in January. Stakeholders interested in serving on an Action Team are asked to notify Washington of their interest this week, by calling or emailing before the end of the day Friday, Sept. 17.