Orangeburg County School District will hold an upcoming Recruitment Fair, bringing together job seekers and representatives from various schools and departments within the district.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. June 6, 2023, at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The Recruitment Fair aims to provide a platform for individuals seeking career prospects in education, administration, healthcare and other fields. With a wide range of positions available, the event promises to be a gateway to additional opportunities.

Representatives from OCSD schools and departments will meet prospective candidates. No sign-up is required to attend the Recruitment Fair. For more information about OCSD and the fair, visit www.ocsdsc.org or contact the Human Resources Department at 803-534-5454.