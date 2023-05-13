The Orangeburg County School District has announced the school-level Teachers and Support Staff of the Year for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Educators and support staff members were nominated by their peers and selected by committees at each school, based on their service and dedication to their students, schools and communities.

"We are immensely proud of the talent, hard work and passion exhibited by these remarkable individuals,” said said Dr. Shawn D. Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent. “They embody the best of what OCSD has to offer and are shining examples of the positive impact that a career in education can have on the lives of our students and adults. Congratulations to each of them for their well-deserved recognition.”

The winners for the District Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year will be announced at the school district's convocation event Aug. 2, 2023, which will kick off the 2023-2024 school year.

Schools, their teachers of the year and support staff of the year are:

Bethune-Bowman Elementary: Rakeesha Patterson, Vernon Stephens

Bethune-Bowman Middle/High: Andrea Matthews, Eric Williams

Branchville High: Michael Salomone, Sheran Kelly

Brookdale Elementary: Corderia Grant, Sandra Hampton

Carver-Edisto Middle: Kavitha Rathinam, Katrina Coleman

Clark Middle: Stacy Bryan, Pharita Butler

Cope Area Vocational Center: Wendy Nix, Carthenia Harvey

Dover Elementary: Germaine Fields, Anthony Lee

Edisto Elementary: Ashley Murray, Sherwood Curry

Edisto High: Ralph Alexander, Teresa K. Brown

Edisto Primary: Mary Stephens, Gereldene Auton

Elloree Elementary: Thomasina Mack, Patricia Rivers

Holly Hill Elementary: Chanel Murray, Amber Gathers

Holly Hill-Roberts Middle: Cathy Huger, Nastassia Taylor

Howard Middle: Eriresh Terry-Lewis, Jason Leverett

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary: Wanda Johnson, Crystal Stanley

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High: Rosy Chinnam, Windzslow Burkett

Lake Marion High: Darryl Robinson, Carmen Futch

Lake Marion Technology Center: Verdell Oliver (teacher of the year)

Lockett Elementary: Kristen Ecklar, Judith Battle

Marshall Elementary: Audrey Irick, Mattie White

Mellichamp Elementary: Deloris Smith, Kimberly Skinner

North Middle/High: Pradhan Peddapalli, Renee Ancrum

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High: Andrea McNeil, Karen Keitt

Refocus Academy: Teal Ryant, Valerie Allen

Rivelon Elementary: Shaira Aton, Loretta Haynes

Sheridan Elementary: Sophia Smith, Gwynette Polite

St. James-Gaillard Elementary: Cametria Council, Pernice Void

STAR Center: Robin Outlaw, Betty Jenkins

Technology Center: Destynei Tiller, Vernessa Thomas

Vance-Providence Elementary: Tequilla Allen, Sharon Bell

Whittaker Elementary: Chedra Anthony, Stephanie Felder-Hilliard

Maintenance: n/a, Terry Walker

Transportation: n/a, Belinda Preston

Cope District Offuice:n/a, Katina Guinyard