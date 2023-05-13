The Orangeburg County School District has announced the school-level Teachers and Support Staff of the Year for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Educators and support staff members were nominated by their peers and selected by committees at each school, based on their service and dedication to their students, schools and communities.
"We are immensely proud of the talent, hard work and passion exhibited by these remarkable individuals,” said said Dr. Shawn D. Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent. “They embody the best of what OCSD has to offer and are shining examples of the positive impact that a career in education can have on the lives of our students and adults. Congratulations to each of them for their well-deserved recognition.”
The winners for the District Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year will be announced at the school district's convocation event Aug. 2, 2023, which will kick off the 2023-2024 school year.
Schools, their teachers of the year and support staff of the year are:
- Bethune-Bowman Elementary: Rakeesha Patterson, Vernon Stephens
- Bethune-Bowman Middle/High: Andrea Matthews, Eric Williams
- Branchville High: Michael Salomone, Sheran Kelly
- Brookdale Elementary: Corderia Grant, Sandra Hampton
- Carver-Edisto Middle: Kavitha Rathinam, Katrina Coleman
- Clark Middle: Stacy Bryan, Pharita Butler
- Cope Area Vocational Center: Wendy Nix, Carthenia Harvey
- Dover Elementary: Germaine Fields, Anthony Lee
- Edisto Elementary: Ashley Murray, Sherwood Curry
- Edisto High: Ralph Alexander, Teresa K. Brown
- Edisto Primary: Mary Stephens, Gereldene Auton
- Elloree Elementary: Thomasina Mack, Patricia Rivers
- Holly Hill Elementary: Chanel Murray, Amber Gathers
- Holly Hill-Roberts Middle: Cathy Huger, Nastassia Taylor
- Howard Middle: Eriresh Terry-Lewis, Jason Leverett
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary: Wanda Johnson, Crystal Stanley
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Middle/High: Rosy Chinnam, Windzslow Burkett
- Lake Marion High: Darryl Robinson, Carmen Futch
- Lake Marion Technology Center: Verdell Oliver (teacher of the year)
- Lockett Elementary: Kristen Ecklar, Judith Battle
- Marshall Elementary: Audrey Irick, Mattie White
- Mellichamp Elementary: Deloris Smith, Kimberly Skinner
- North Middle/High: Pradhan Peddapalli, Renee Ancrum
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High: Andrea McNeil, Karen Keitt
- Refocus Academy: Teal Ryant, Valerie Allen
- Rivelon Elementary: Shaira Aton, Loretta Haynes
- Sheridan Elementary: Sophia Smith, Gwynette Polite
- St. James-Gaillard Elementary: Cametria Council, Pernice Void
- STAR Center: Robin Outlaw, Betty Jenkins
- Technology Center: Destynei Tiller, Vernessa Thomas
- Vance-Providence Elementary: Tequilla Allen, Sharon Bell
- Whittaker Elementary: Chedra Anthony, Stephanie Felder-Hilliard
- Maintenance: n/a, Terry Walker
- Transportation: n/a, Belinda Preston
- Cope District Offuice:n/a, Katina Guinyard