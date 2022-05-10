OCSD certified and classified career fair May 21

The Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) is hosting an educator festival-style career fair for certified and classified employees on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football field.

OCSD is looking for certified teachers, teacher assistants, special education staff, save the children staff, media specialists, secretaries, bookkeepers, math and reading interventionists, occupational therapists, nurses, food service staff, custodians, counselors, bus drivers, HVAC technicians and executive assistants. Interviews will be conducted on-site and top candidates may even walk away with an employment contract in hand for the 2022-2023 school year.

OCSD will be offering $3,000 sign-on bonuses to certified teachers hired for the 2022-2023 school year. The district will also be offering H-1B visa sponsorships for international candidates.

Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register and bring copies of their resume/curriculum vitae (CV) to the event. Walk-ins will also be welcome but cannot be guaranteed a same-day interview.

Career fair attendees will be able to speak directly with leaders representing our 32 public schools at individual booths. Department leaders, members of the district’s senior leadership team and the human resources staff will also be present to meet candidates and answer questions.

“We had a great turnout in March at our certified career fair with nearly 200 attendees. We are excited to have the chance to host another event,” Ernest Holiday, assistant superintendent for human resources, said. “This is our first ever combined certified and classified career fair as a consolidated district, and we are hopeful to have another great turnout. We already have over 100 individuals signed up, and we hope to have even more to join us for a career path here at OCSD.”

Next Saturday’s hiring event will also have lunch and desserts available to purchase for future OCSD employees and the public from local food truck vendors, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The attending food truck vendors include, God’s Flavorable Blessings, 3 Cooks & A Miraicle, Dash of Love Catering LLC, the Dessert Bar Boutique Bakery and Catering, and Coffee & Things.

To register for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/ocsdcareerfair. After registering, the candidate will be prompted to view job openings. Candidates are encouraged to apply for the specific positions of interest prior to attending the career fair on May 21.

The address to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is 601 Bruin Parkway, Orangeburg, SC 29118. Directional signs will point individuals to the career fair’s location to the back football field.

