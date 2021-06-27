 Skip to main content
OCDS honors retirees at June 1 celebration
OCDS honors retirees at June 1 celebration

Orangeburg County School District logo

Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) honored retiring employees in an evening celebration held at The Cinema on June 1. The event honored retirees from both the current school year, 2020-2021, as well as those who retired last year, 2019-2020, but were unable to be officially celebrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the district recognized 63 employees, honoring their combined total of 1,521 years of dedicated service to Orangeburg County students and stakeholders. Among the retirees were cherished faculty and staff who have positively impacted public education for decades. Leading them in years of service are Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School receptionist Katherine Waymer (47 years), Lake Marion High School bus driver Edward Washington (42 years), Branchville High School teacher assistant Margaret Jacqueline Guess (39 years), Edisto Elementary building supervisor Sonny Davis (36 years) and William J. Clark Middle School nurse Judy Carr (35 years).

“Education is about academics, yes, but it is primarily about love,” Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD’s superintendent commented at the event. “Every day that you got up is because you wanted a young individual like myself to have an opportunity. That’s who you are, that’s what you do and that is why this community has become what it has become.”

OCSD wishes the following employees the absolute best in their retirement and will always be grateful for the many years of loyal service to our students and community:

2019-2020 retirees

Willa Dean Anderson, Holly Hill Elementary, 27 years of service

Mary Bell, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High, 30 years of service

Carol Connor, Sheridan Elementary, 34 years of service

Sonny Davis, Edisto Elementary, 36 years of service

Teressa S. Ford, Edisto Elementary, 30 years of service

Linda Gordon, William J. Clark Middle, 28 years of service

Shahana Hasan, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 23 years of service

Michelle Thomas Hughes, Edisto Elementary, 30 years of service

George Landrum, Branchville High, 29.5 years of service

Shamain Michelle Mack Johnson, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High, 29 years of service

Dorothy Minor, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 21 years of service

Karen Mitchell, William J. Clark Middle, 25 years of service

Bernay Nimmons, North Middle/High, 28 years of service

Kristi Ott, Holly Hill Elementary, 28 years of service

Daisy Randolph, East Transportation, 29 years of service

Janice Rivers, District Office, 13 years of service

Robin Shuler-Chinners, Marshall Elementary, 29 years of service

Edward Washington, Lake Marion High, 42 years of service

Bobby Watson, Holly-Hill Roberts Middle, 30 years of service

Betty Ann White, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, 22 years of service

Valeria Wilson, Marshall Elementary, 28 years of service

Ruthie Marie Wise, North Middle/High, 31 years of service

2020-2021 retirees

Linda Aiken, North Middle/High, 34 years of service

Lorene Williams Ammonds, Dover Elementary, 8 years of service

Leonard Anderson, Lake Marion Technology Center, 21 years of service

Jessie Bell, North Middle/High, 17 years of service

Barbara Jean Bookhardt, Vance-Providence Elementary, 29 years of service

Regina Bryant, Central Area, 15 years of service Judy Carr,

William J. Clark Middle, 35 years of service

Janice G. Carrigg, District Office, 28 years of service

Sandra Chester-Carr, Mellichamp Elementary, 28 years of service

Elizabeth Clark, North Middle/High, 24 years of service

Robert Crane, Edisto High, 31 years of service

Mary C. Crosby, Branchville High, 5 years of service

Earllene Daniels, Central Transportation, 19 years of service

Theresa Elmore, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 24 years of service

Joyce Foxworth, Lockett Elementary, 8 years of service

Sabrina Fridie, District Office, 29 years of service

Cynthia Funderburg, Marshall Elementary, 27 years of service

Margaret Jacqueline Guess, Holly Hill Elementary, 39 years of service

Cora Holman, Vance-Providence Elementary, 14 years of service

Donna Holman, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 30 years of service

Chinyeaka N. Ihekweazu, Whittaker Elementary, 30 years of service

Diana Jackson, North Middle/High, 30 years of experience

Basil Karriem, Brookdale Elementary, 17 years of service

Cathy S. Kinsey, Brookdale Elementary, 9 years of service

Flossie Mack, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, 10 years of service

Cynthia Mack-Brown, Whittaker Elementary, 29 years of service

Shirley Mount, District Office, 29 years of service

Deborah Mumpower, Branchville High, 9 years of service

Henrietta Murph, Marshall Elementary, 23 years of service

Rhonda Polin, Robert E. Howard Middle, 4 years of service

Barbara Sellers, Central Transportation, 8 years of service

Shari Stackhouse-Mosley, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, 7 years of service

Elizabeth N. Tritapoe, Branchville High, 8 years of service

LeAnne Troutman, Holly Hill Elementary, 28 years of service

Katherine Waymer, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 47 years of service

Helen White, Lake Marion High, 30 years of service

Deirdre Inabinet Williams, Hunter- Kinard-Tyler Elementary, 30 years of service

Orlena Yon, Central Transportation, 8 years of service

Tara Yongue, Carver-Edisto Middle, 30 years of service

Valerie Zachary, Bethune-Bowman Elementary, 28 years of service

Rose Zeigler, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 19 years of service

