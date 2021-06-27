OCDS honors retirees at June 1 celebration

Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) honored retiring employees in an evening celebration held at The Cinema on June 1. The event honored retirees from both the current school year, 2020-2021, as well as those who retired last year, 2019-2020, but were unable to be officially celebrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, the district recognized 63 employees, honoring their combined total of 1,521 years of dedicated service to Orangeburg County students and stakeholders. Among the retirees were cherished faculty and staff who have positively impacted public education for decades. Leading them in years of service are Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School receptionist Katherine Waymer (47 years), Lake Marion High School bus driver Edward Washington (42 years), Branchville High School teacher assistant Margaret Jacqueline Guess (39 years), Edisto Elementary building supervisor Sonny Davis (36 years) and William J. Clark Middle School nurse Judy Carr (35 years).

“Education is about academics, yes, but it is primarily about love,” Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD’s superintendent commented at the event. “Every day that you got up is because you wanted a young individual like myself to have an opportunity. That’s who you are, that’s what you do and that is why this community has become what it has become.”