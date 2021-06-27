OCDS honors retirees at June 1 celebration

Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) honored retiring employees in an evening celebration held at The Cinema on June 1. The event honored retirees from both the current school year, 2020-2021, as well as those who retired last year, 2019-2020, but were unable to be officially celebrated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, the district recognized 63 employees, honoring their combined total of 1,521 years of dedicated service to Orangeburg County students and stakeholders. Among the retirees were cherished faculty and staff who have positively impacted public education for decades. Leading them in years of service are Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School receptionist Katherine Waymer (47 years), Lake Marion High School bus driver Edward Washington (42 years), Branchville High School teacher assistant Margaret Jacqueline Guess (39 years), Edisto Elementary building supervisor Sonny Davis (36 years) and William J. Clark Middle School nurse Judy Carr (35 years).
“Education is about academics, yes, but it is primarily about love,” Dr. Shawn Foster, OCSD’s superintendent commented at the event. “Every day that you got up is because you wanted a young individual like myself to have an opportunity. That’s who you are, that’s what you do and that is why this community has become what it has become.”
OCSD wishes the following employees the absolute best in their retirement and will always be grateful for the many years of loyal service to our students and community:
2019-2020 retirees
Willa Dean Anderson, Holly Hill Elementary, 27 years of service
Mary Bell, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High, 30 years of service
Carol Connor, Sheridan Elementary, 34 years of service
Sonny Davis, Edisto Elementary, 36 years of service
Teressa S. Ford, Edisto Elementary, 30 years of service
Linda Gordon, William J. Clark Middle, 28 years of service
Shahana Hasan, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 23 years of service
Michelle Thomas Hughes, Edisto Elementary, 30 years of service
George Landrum, Branchville High, 29.5 years of service
Shamain Michelle Mack Johnson, Bethune-Bowman Middle/High, 29 years of service
Dorothy Minor, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 21 years of service
Karen Mitchell, William J. Clark Middle, 25 years of service
Bernay Nimmons, North Middle/High, 28 years of service
Kristi Ott, Holly Hill Elementary, 28 years of service
Daisy Randolph, East Transportation, 29 years of service
Janice Rivers, District Office, 13 years of service
Robin Shuler-Chinners, Marshall Elementary, 29 years of service
Edward Washington, Lake Marion High, 42 years of service
Bobby Watson, Holly-Hill Roberts Middle, 30 years of service
Betty Ann White, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, 22 years of service
Valeria Wilson, Marshall Elementary, 28 years of service
Ruthie Marie Wise, North Middle/High, 31 years of service
2020-2021 retirees
Linda Aiken, North Middle/High, 34 years of service
Lorene Williams Ammonds, Dover Elementary, 8 years of service
Leonard Anderson, Lake Marion Technology Center, 21 years of service
Jessie Bell, North Middle/High, 17 years of service
Barbara Jean Bookhardt, Vance-Providence Elementary, 29 years of service
Regina Bryant, Central Area, 15 years of service Judy Carr,
William J. Clark Middle, 35 years of service
Janice G. Carrigg, District Office, 28 years of service
Sandra Chester-Carr, Mellichamp Elementary, 28 years of service
Elizabeth Clark, North Middle/High, 24 years of service
Robert Crane, Edisto High, 31 years of service
Mary C. Crosby, Branchville High, 5 years of service
Earllene Daniels, Central Transportation, 19 years of service
Theresa Elmore, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 24 years of service
Joyce Foxworth, Lockett Elementary, 8 years of service
Sabrina Fridie, District Office, 29 years of service
Cynthia Funderburg, Marshall Elementary, 27 years of service
Margaret Jacqueline Guess, Holly Hill Elementary, 39 years of service
Cora Holman, Vance-Providence Elementary, 14 years of service
Donna Holman, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 30 years of service
Chinyeaka N. Ihekweazu, Whittaker Elementary, 30 years of service
Diana Jackson, North Middle/High, 30 years of experience
Basil Karriem, Brookdale Elementary, 17 years of service
Cathy S. Kinsey, Brookdale Elementary, 9 years of service
Flossie Mack, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, 10 years of service
Cynthia Mack-Brown, Whittaker Elementary, 29 years of service
Shirley Mount, District Office, 29 years of service
Deborah Mumpower, Branchville High, 9 years of service
Henrietta Murph, Marshall Elementary, 23 years of service
Rhonda Polin, Robert E. Howard Middle, 4 years of service
Barbara Sellers, Central Transportation, 8 years of service
Shari Stackhouse-Mosley, St. James-Gaillard Elementary, 7 years of service
Elizabeth N. Tritapoe, Branchville High, 8 years of service
LeAnne Troutman, Holly Hill Elementary, 28 years of service
Katherine Waymer, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High, 47 years of service
Helen White, Lake Marion High, 30 years of service
Deirdre Inabinet Williams, Hunter- Kinard-Tyler Elementary, 30 years of service
Orlena Yon, Central Transportation, 8 years of service
Tara Yongue, Carver-Edisto Middle, 30 years of service
Valerie Zachary, Bethune-Bowman Elementary, 28 years of service