NSF provides $200K grant to SCSU for science ed project

Multidisciplinary researchers at South Carolina State University are using a $200,000 National Science Foundation grant to enhance physics and chemistry instruction at both the collegiate and secondary school levels.

Under the title “Catalyst Project: Transforming the Chemistry and Physics Programs at South Carolina State University,” the SC State team intends to accelerate the shift toward enhanced cyberlearning already underway during the pandemic of the past two years

“I am very excited about the highly collaborative nature of this project,” said Dr. Donald Walter, a professor of physics in the SC State Department of Biological and Physical Sciences and the project’s principal investigator. “In addition to faculty in chemistry and physics working together, our evaluator is from the Department of Early Childhood Education at SCSU, and we are partnering with the Orangeburg County School District to engage high school teachers and students.”

That evaluator is Dr. Reginald Williams, associate professor of early childhood education. Investigators working with Walter include Dr. Venetia Lyles, associate professor of chemistry; Dr. Jennifer Cash, professor of physics; Dr. Abu Kamara, assistant professor of chemistry, and Dr. Ram Yadav, assistant professor of physics.

According to Walter, 100 high-definition videos of laboratory experiments and lecture presentations will be created and used by classes on the SC State campus. The videos will be distributed to a wider audience through social media, building on a successful model previously piloted by Lyles and Cash.

This video library will become an integral part of teaching chemistry and physics at SC State and will be available to other audiences through such platforms as YouTube. High school teachers in South Carolina and beyond will also be able to use this digital resource to supplement their coursework.

A variety of recruitment, retention and persistence activities based on best practices found in the literature will be introduced into these science programs at SC State to seed the long-term growth of both chemistry and physics.

Williams will evaluate the effectiveness of these methods and provide immediate feedback to the faculty, allowing them to adjust their methods as needed.

The partnership with the Orangeburg district will bring high school teacher-student teams to campus during the summer to conduct research alongside Kamara in chemistry and Yadav in physics.

Outreach to statewide high school classes in chemistry and physics will be through the distribution of the videos and a hybrid of face-to-face and virtual programs which bring the SC State faculty and undergraduates to the next generation of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors.

“South Carolina State has a long history of producing outstanding graduates in the chemistry and physics fields,” Lyles said. “This award is exciting because it gives us another tool to keep history going. It allows us to nurture relationships with area high school faculty and students to increase interest in careers in chemistry and physics.

“We know the importance of reaching kids before they get to the collegiate age, and this allows us to do just that. When these kids decide to further their education in chemistry and physics, hopefully they’ll do it at South Carolina State,” she said.

