New Bulldogs ready to learn; SCSU welcomes new and transfer students

As a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, Daveion Henry had no first-day stresses Thursday about moving to the South Carolina State University campus as a freshman.

“Most people get jitters being away from home, but nah, it’s a good thing to actually be away,” Henry said. “You get to see new things, meet new people. That’s why I chose this HBCU (Historically Black College or University).

“I’m pretty much up to date with that being in the military for over a year now. Living on my own – I had to do that anyway,” he said. “Even though I did have a couple of roommates, it’s still being away from the people you know and love.”

Henry is a new member of SC State’s Bulldog ROTC Battalion, and plans to earn his commission as a 2nd lieutenant in the Army while completing his undergraduate degree in math. The Augusta, Georgia, resident says he plans to make the Army a full-time occupation awhile, but he eventually plans to go back to school for an agricultural degree.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good thing to be here. Being that it’s an HBCU, I can still handle business and do what I have to do to be successful later on in life,” Henry said.

As they checked in for the fall semester, Henry and nearly 1,000 other new Bulldogs were greeted Thursday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center by the university’s Student Success and Retention Program, Financial Aid Office, Housing Office and other departments to iron out last-minute details.

Also on hand were SC State’s Student Orientation Leaders (SOL), whose job is to help students ease into campus life. Nobody was working harder Thursday than SOL President Gabriel Million, who was troubleshooting for incoming students and their parents. He was ready to coordinate nightly events and wake up students in “dorm storms” each morning during orientation week.

“I’m really excited to talk with some of them as they’re coming in – getting to know their names and what their majors are – so I can help them and get them headed in the right direction,” Million said. “It feels great to know that all these are coming in. We have a massive group of freshmen who are ready, able and eager to enter Bulldog Country, so I want to give them that welcoming experience that they really need.”

As a graduating senior, Million was thrilled to meet SC State’s largest incoming class in more than a decade.

“Just to know that there are 1,000 students that we are taking care of – that’s a wonderful experience to go out on,” Million said.

That large class did not arrive by accident. SC State’s Enrollment Management team has been working all year to recruit students from South Carolina and locations around the country.

“I am really excited about it because we have had so many students who have come in various capacities. We’ve met a lot of them on the road,” Admissions Davion Petty said. “We’ve been in Atlanta. We’ve been in Charlotte, North Carolina. We’ve been in Washington, D.C.

“We have students here today that we have met virtually from places like Denver, Colorado, and this is the first time we have met them in person.

“So it’s fun to see this culmination of all these students coming together to be one big family – one Bulldog family,” he said.

Petty said SC State took special care with students and their families to make sure they were comfortable in light of COVID-19. The Enrollment Management team used phone calls and video conferencing to stay connected and educate families about the Bulldog experience.

“We understand that this generation – this class that’s coming in -- has been through COVID,” Petty said. “They were the most impacted by this pandemic. They were sophomore and juniors in high school when this hit. We want to make sure we pay special attention to these students.

“We wanted to make sure that parents knew that South Carolina State was the right fit for their child,” he said.

Freshman Madison Boyd arrived at check-in from Ladson, South Carolina, with her father, K.J. Jackson, who was sporting a Bulldog Dad T-shirt. He was confident the SC State experience is the right fit and that his daughter is ready to handle college life.

“Our family comes from a line of Bulldogs,” Jackson said. “My mother graduated from here. Her sisters graduated. My mom was actually Miss SC State 1974 – Myra Bennett.”

Boyd will major in physical education at SC State. She also will be a middle infielder/outfielder for the Bulldogs softball team.

“When I went on my visit here for softball, I just really liked the environment. It was really nice and really welcoming. It just kind of fit me in a way,” she said. “I’m pretty outgoing, so I think I’ll be fine.”

Ricky Bryant came to SC State all the way from Miami, Florida. Like Boyd, he is a legacy student – those whose relatives also attended the university.

“I just want to be a Bulldog,” Bryant said. “I always wanted to be a Dog, like my uncle -- Dave Watson. He’s a Bulldog and an Omega (Psi Phi Fraternity member) so he’s a Dog both ways.

“I just like the atmosphere here -- how nice people are and how generous they are,” he said.

Bryant will major in criminal justice at SC State.

“I just feel like world needs people like us to help this generation, so I just think criminal justice is the way to go,” he said.