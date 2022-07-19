Mozie named acting director of SCSU Center for Online and Distance Education

Bettina Mozie has been named acting director of the Center for Online and Distance Education (CODE) at South Carolina State University.

Mozie joined SC State as an academic specialist in 2018 before becoming the training coordinator and eLearning instructional designer for CODE in 2020. Mozie has helped establish a plethora of online courses, and she has coordinated over 200 professional development workshops, self-paced courses, and training sessions for faculty and students on campus.

Mozie also serves on the SC State’s Distance Education Committee.

In fall 2020, Mozie developed the first Blackboard Orientation course for students on campus to help students become acclimated to the online learning environment and achieve academic success. In her new role, she will continue to move the university forward with 21st century learning through the continued development of online courses and programs, faculty development workshops, and expanding the use of academic technology software.

Mozie received a second master of education in teaching online and distance education from Ashford University in 2017. She has worked in education for over a decade as an online instructor, executive assistant, education consultant, Microsoft Office Instructor, and student services coordinator.

She was the first director of the Boys and Girls Club in Fairfield County when the program was officially implemented in 2009. She is the founder of TruLearn Education Consulting and Tutoring Services in Columbia, South Carolina (www.trulearn.org). She is an advocate for reading literacy and inspires young children to enjoy reading at an early age.